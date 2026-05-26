Kabanda X account 'missing' as cabinet list drops

By press time, Kabanda's popular X account @DaudiKabanda reads, "This account does not exist."

Vocal Member of Parliament for Kasambya County Daudi Kabanda has conspicuously vanished off social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter following the release of the new cabinet by Presidential Press Unit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahead of the Speakership race and cabinet appointment, the vocal legislator's X account had turned to a beehive of strong political statements that targeted several big shots.

Under the auspices of the Patriotic League of Uganda, which he serves as Secretary General, Kabanda made big political announcements that shook the political space ahead of the Speakership elections.

He personally delivered a message endorsing Rt Hon Oboth Oboth Jacob for the prestigious job, while speaking on behalf of Chief of Defence Forces also chairman PLU Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

His strategic alliance elicited excitement following the release of the cabinet list to which his name was missing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In related development, some popular politicians who he clashed with online, Hon Nameere Justine and Hon. Dr Chris Baryomunsi were appointed ministers in the new cabinet.

Dr Baryomunsi was appointed Minister of Health while Hon Nameere got her first ministerial appointment as Minister of State for Local Government under Hon Balaam Barugahara.