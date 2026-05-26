Advertisement

Kabanda X account 'missing' as cabinet list drops

Moses King
Moses King 23:50 - 26 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
MP Daudi Kabanda
MP Daudi Kabanda
By press time, Kabanda's popular X account @DaudiKabanda reads, "This account does not exist."
Advertisement

Vocal Member of Parliament for Kasambya County Daudi Kabanda has conspicuously vanished off social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter following the release of the new cabinet by Presidential Press Unit.

Advertisement

Ahead of the Speakership race and cabinet appointment, the vocal legislator's X account had turned to a beehive of strong political statements that targeted several big shots.

Under the auspices of the Patriotic League of Uganda, which he serves as Secretary General, Kabanda made big political announcements that shook  the political space ahead of the Speakership elections.

He personally delivered a message endorsing Rt Hon Oboth Oboth Jacob for the prestigious job, while speaking on behalf of Chief of Defence Forces also chairman PLU Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

His strategic alliance elicited excitement following the release of the cabinet list to which his name was missing.

Advertisement

In related development, some popular politicians who he clashed with online, Hon Nameere Justine and Hon. Dr Chris Baryomunsi were appointed ministers in the new cabinet.

Dr Baryomunsi was appointed Minister of Health while Hon Nameere got her first ministerial appointment as Minister of State for Local Government under Hon Balaam Barugahara.

By press time, Kabanda's popular X account @DaudiKabanda reads, "This account does not exist."

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Phiona Nyamutoro retains ministerial job, hails Museveni for trusting youths
News
27.05.2026
Phiona Nyamutoro retains ministerial job, hails Museveni for trusting youths
Magogo dismisses resignation allegations
News
27.05.2026
Magogo dismisses resignation allegations
Chief Justice Dr Flavian Zeija blames delayed trials on low manpower
News
27.05.2026
Chief Justice Dr Flavian Zeija blames delayed trials on low manpower
Don’t look at Deputy Speaker or Speaker as ATMs –Tayebwa warns MPs
News
27.05.2026
Don’t look at Deputy Speaker or Speaker as ATMs –Tayebwa warns MPs
MP Daudi Kabanda
News
26.05.2026
Kabanda X account 'missing' as cabinet list drops
Analysis: Western Uganda takes lion’s share of Museveni’s new Cabinet list
News
26.05.2026
Analysis: Western Uganda takes lion’s share of Museveni’s new Cabinet list