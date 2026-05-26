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Justine Nameere named Minister of state for Local Government in new cabinet

Nameere will serve under Hon Balaam Barugahara who replaces Hon Raphael Magyezi as the Minister of Local Government.

Masaka District Woman Member of Parliament Hon. Justine Nameere has been named the Minister of State for Local Government in the new cabinet released by Presidential Press Unit May 26 evening.

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Nameere will serve under Hon Balaam Barugahara who replaces Hon Raphael Magyezi as the Minister of Local Government.

Nameere's appointment waters down the charged political tension surrounding the ongoing investigations into the alleged corruption and accountability failures by the Parliament under former Speaker Anita Among. The vibrant youthful legislator was briefly arrested after swearing in ceremony last week before being released by investigators.

The appointments, a clever mix of youth and seasoned politicians paves the way for government business following the election of the Speaker of Parliament and Deputy Speaker.

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Vice President and Prime Minister

H.E. the Vice President Hon. Jessica Rose Epel Alupo, Maj. Rtd.

Rt. Hon. Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business in Parliament Hon. Robinah Nabbanja

Cabinet Ministers

1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga

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2nd Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of Government Business in Parliament Hon. Dr. Crispus Walter Kiyonga

3rd Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio Hon. Lukia Nakadama

Minister of Education and Sports Hon. Janet Kataaha Museveni

Minister, Office of the President, Presidency Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda

Minister, Office of the President, Security Hon. Jim Muhwezi

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Minister, Office of the President in charge of Science, Technology and Innovation Eng. Asiimwe Jonard

Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs Hon. Minsa Kabanda

Minister, Office of the Prime Minister, General Duties Hon. Eng. Hillary Onek

Government Chief Whip Hon. Justine Kasule Lumumba

Minister, Office of the Prime Minister, Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Hon. Sam Engola

Minister for Karamoja Affairs Hon. Lokii John Baptist

Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries Hon. Frank Tumwebaze

Attorney General Hon. Sam Mayanja

Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs Hon. Kiryowa Kiwanuka

Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Hon. Dr. Monica Musenero Musanza

Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Hon. Henry Musasizi

Minister of Foreign Affairs Amb. Adonia Ayebare

Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development Hon. Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde Kakurugu

Minister of Health Hon. Dr. Chris Baryomunsi

Minister of Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance Hon. Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero

Minister of Internal Affairs Hon. Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Hon. Norbert Mao

Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Hon. Judith Nabakooba

Minister of Local Government Hon. Balaam Barugahara

Minister of Public Service Gen. Katumba Wamala

Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Hon. Tom Butime

Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Hon. Sanjay Tanna

Minister of Water and Environment Maj. Gen. Kahinda Otafiire

Minister of Works and Transport Hon. Byamukama Fred

Other Ministers: Ministers of State

Office of the President

Minister of State, Office of the President, Economic Monitoring Hon. Alum Sandra Santa

Minister of State, Office of the President, Ethics and Integrity Hon. Akello Rose

Office of the Vice President

Minister of State, Office of the Vice President Hon. Mutasingwa Diana Nankunda

Office of the Prime Minister

Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Hon. Lillian Aber

Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Northern Uganda Hon. Beatrice Akello

Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Karamoja Hon. Anyakun Esther Davinia

Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Luwero Triangle-Rwenzori Region Hon. Alice Kaboyo

Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Bunyoro Affairs Hon. Grace Mary Mugasa

Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Teso Affairs Hon. Dr. Ongalo-Obote

Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries

Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Agriculture Hon. Desire Muhooza

Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Animal Industry Hon. Bright Rwamirama

Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Fisheries Hon. Migadde Robert Ndugwa

Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs

Deputy Attorney General Hon. Jackson Kafuuzi

Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs

Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Defence Hon. Akifeza Grace Ngabirano

Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Veteran Affairs Hon. Oleru Huda

Ministry of East African Affairs

Minister of State for East African Affairs Hon. Magode Ikuya

Ministry of Education and Sports

Minister of State for Education and Sports, Higher Education Hon. Dr. John Chrysostom Muyingo

Minister of State for Education and Sports, Primary Education Hon. Phyllis Chemutai

Minister of State for Education and Sports, Sports Hon. Peter Ogwang

Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development

Minister of State for Energy and Mineral Development, Energy Hon. Sidronius Opolot Okasai

Minister of State for Energy and Mineral Development, Minerals Hon. Phiona Nyamutoro

Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development

Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, General Duties Hon. Cissy Mulondo

Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Planning Hon. Amos Lugoloobi

Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Privatization and Investment Ms. Amina Mukalazi

Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Micro-Finance Hon. Shartsi Kutesa Musherure

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, International Affairs Hon. Calvin Echodu

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Regional Affairs Hon. Kyeyune Haruna Kasolo

Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development

Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Gender and Culture Hon. Kuteesa Mary Kamuli

Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Youth and Children Affairs Hon. Lakisa Mercy Faith

Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Employment and Industrial Relations Hon. Simon Mulongo

Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Disability Affairs Hon. Acan Joyce Okeny

Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Elderly Affairs Hon. Jacqueline Mbabazi

Ministry of Health

Minister of State for Health, General Duties Hon. Anifa Bangirana Kawooya

Minister of State for Health, Primary Health Care Hon. Dr. Charles Ayume

Ministry of Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance

Minister of State for Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance, Information Hon. Joyce Ssebugwawo

Minister of State for Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance, National Guidance Hon. Alioni Yorke Odria

Ministry of Internal Affairs

Minister of State for Internal Affairs Dr. Lawrence Muganga

Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs

Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs Hon. Kabuye Kyofatogabye

Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development

Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Housing Hon. Persis Namuganza

Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Urban Development Hon. Margaret Muhanga Mugisa

Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Lands Hon. Harriet Ntabazi

Ministry of Local Government

Minister of State for Local Government Hon. Justine Nameere

Ministry of Public Service

Minister of State for Public Service Hon. Lydia Wanyoto Mutende

Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities

Minister of State for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Hon. Nakawuki Susan Nsambu

Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives

Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Cooperatives Hon. Tom Aza

Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Industry Hon. David Bahati

Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Trade Gen. Wilson Mbadi

Ministry of Water and Environment

Minister of State for Water and Environment, Environment Hon. Beatrice Anywar

Minister of State for Water and Environment, Water Hon. Aisha Sekkindi

Ministry of Works and Transport

Minister of State for Works and Transport, Works Mr. Siraji Musa Ali

Minister of State for Works and Transport, Transport Hon. Julius Maganda Wandera

Senior Presidential Advisors

The following persons will be appointed as Senior Presidential Advisors in different fields to be communicated later:

Hon. Hamson Obua

Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa

Hon. Francis Mwebesa

Hon. Evelyn Anite

Hon. Dr. Kenneth Omona has been transferred to the Diplomatic Service as Ambassador at a station to be communicated later.

Yoweri K Museveni