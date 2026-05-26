New Cabinet: Full list of dropped, replaced ministers 

The biggest exits include former Finance minister Matia Kasaija, former Foreign Affairs minister Gen Jeje Odongo, former Local Government minister Raphael Magyezi, former Public Service minister Wilson Muruli Mukasa and former Water and Environment minister Sam Cheptoris.

President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday, May 26 released his new cabinet with major changes at the top of government. Several long-serving ministers were replaced, reassigned or pushed into advisory roles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The reshuffle keeps Vice President Jessica Alupo and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja in their posts.

The biggest exits include former Finance minister Matia Kasaija, former Foreign Affairs minister Gen Jeje Odongo, former Local Government minister Raphael Magyezi, former Public Service minister Wilson Muruli Mukasa and former Water and Environment minister Sam Cheptoris.

Kasaija has been replaced by Henry Musasizi, who has been serving under him as Minister of State for Finance to full Cabinet minister.

Odongo has been replaced by Uganda’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amb Adonia Ayebare.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Magyezi has lost Local Government to Balaam Barugahara, while Muruli Mukasa has been replaced at Public Service by Gen Katumba Wamala.

Cheptoris has been replaced at Water and Environment by Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire, who moves from Internal Affairs.

Ruth Nankabirwa, Mwebesa and Obua moved to advisory roles

Energy minister Ruth Nankabirwa, Trade minister Francis Mwebesa and Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua have not retained Cabinet seats.

They have instead been named among Senior Presidential Advisors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nankabirwa’s Energy docket goes to Dr Monica Musenero, who previously handled Science, Technology and Innovation.

Mwebesa’s Trade docket goes to Sanjay Tanna, while Obua’s Chief Whip role has gone to Justine Kasule Lumumba.

Evelyn Anite, who was Minister of State for Finance in charge of Investment and Privatisation, has also been moved to the Senior Presidential Advisors list.

Major replacements at key ministries

The Defence ministry has also changed hands. Jacob Oboth Oboth, who previously served as Defence minister, has been replaced by Kiryowa Kiwanuka.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oboth has since been elected Speaker of the 12th Parliament.

Kiryowa leaves the Attorney General’s office, which now goes to Sam Mayanja. Mayanja was the Junior Minister for Lands in the last term.

Dr Chris Baryomunsi has moved from ICT to Health, replacing Dr Jane Ruth Aceng.

Aceng has, in turn, been moved to the Ministry of Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance.

At Internal Affairs, Prof Ephraim Kamuntu replaces Otafiire.

Betty Amongi has lost the Gender, Labour and Social Development ministry to Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde.

Peter Lokeris has also been replaced at Karamoja Affairs by John Baptist Lokii.

Ministers retained or reassigned

Several senior ministers survived the reshuffle. Rebecca Kadaga remains First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs. Lukia Nakadama remains Third Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio. Janet Museveni remains Minister of Education and Sports.