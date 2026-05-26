Gen Moses Ali dropped, son appointed minister

The 87-year-old Adjumani West MP has been replaced by Crispus Kiyonga as the Second Deputy Prime Minister.

Uganda's longest serving minister in history Gen Moses Ali has been dropped from cabinet while his son Siraj Musa Ali has been appointed Minister of State for Works.

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The 87-year-old Adjumani West MP has been replaced by Crispus Kiyonga as the Second Deputy Prime Minister.

"By virtue of the powers given to the President of Uganda under Articles 108(1) and (2), 108A(1), 111(1), 113(1), and 114(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, the following persons have been proposed for appointment as Vice President, Prime Minister, Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State, and Senior Presidential Advisors," part of the announcement released by Presidential Press Unit reads.

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Gen Ali has held numerous high-profile ministerial dockets across different regimes, including Minister of Provincial Administration (Interior) and Minister of Finance under Amin.

Under President Museveni, he served as Minister for Youth, Culture and Sports, Tourism, Internal Affairs, and Disaster Preparedness.

He has sequentially held all tiers of the Deputy Prime Ministry, serving as Third Deputy Prime Minister (2011–2016), First Deputy Prime Minister (2016–2021), and Second Deputy Prime Minister along with Deputy Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

He has represented East Moyo County (Adjumani West constituency) as a Member of Parliament for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) for over two decades, most recently securing re-election in the January 2026 general elections.