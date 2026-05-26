Embattled ex-Speaker Anita Among misses out on cabinet position

The Bukedea Woman Member of Parliament was also a no-show at the Speakership and Deputy Speakership elections presided over by president Yoweri Museveni at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on Monday.

Embattled ormer Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has been left out of President Yoweri Museveni's new cabinet released May 26 evening.

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"By virtue of the powers given to the President of Uganda under Articles 108(1) and (2), 108A(1), 111(1), 113(1), and 114(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, the following persons have been proposed for appointment as Vice President, Prime Minister, Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State, and Senior Presidential Advisors," part of the statement announcing the new cabinet reads.

The Bukedea Woman Member of Parliament was also a no-show at the Speakership and Deputy Speakership elections presided over by president Yoweri Museveni at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on Monday.

The new development further heightens political tension surrounding the former Speaker who is under investigation for alleged corruption, illicit enrichment, money laundering, among other charges.

In related development, Among's fierce loyalist Hon Justine Nameere was appointed Minister of State for Local Government under Hon Balaam Barugahara who replaced Hon Raphael Magyezi.

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