Don’t look at Deputy Speaker or Speaker as ATMs –Tayebwa warns MPs

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has cautioned new legislators against running to his office and that of the new speaker seeking financial favours.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has cautioned new legislators against running to his office and that of the new speaker seeking financial favours.

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Rt Hon Tayebwa made the remarks while addressing the freshly sworn-in legislators at Parliament at the opening of their three-day orientation exercise ahead of their new term of service.

He revealed that several legislators look at the offices of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker as places for financial relief.

“Don't look at the Speaker or the Deputy Speaker's office as a walking Automated Teller Machine (ATM) designed to solve your individual financial crises," he said.

The Ruhinda North County MP revealed that during the 11th Parliament in which he served under former Speaker Anitah Among, he experienced immense financial anxiety as he feared entering office without at least Shs10 million in cash.

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He further cautioned new members against accumulating unsustainable debts or burdening the House leadership.

The remarks come at a time when Rt Hon Tayebwa’s former boss is under investigation for alleged accountability irregularities, corruption, illicit enrichment, among others during her term of service.

She reportedly remains under strict security monitoring with movement restrictions.