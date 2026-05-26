Magogo dismisses resignation allegations

Magogo’s alleged woes are linked to the ongoing probe into corruption, money laundering and illicit enrichment purportedly committed by former Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among who is his wife.

The Federation of Uganda Football Association president has dismissed allegations circulating that he is under pressure to resign.

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Unverified reports claimed that Magogo was summoned for a meeting with the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Kainerugaba Muhoozi and was advised to leave office.

Veteran sports journalist and former Uganda Sports Press Association General Secretary Clive Kyazze stated on NTV Sport Knights show that Magogo was asked to step down.

“Yes, Moses Magogo was advised to step down from his position as FUFA President by PLU, following an ongoing corruption probe, and he said he would consider it,” Kyazze said during NTV Sport Knights.

In response to the allegations, Magogo has fired back at the reports and argued that he has not been called to a meeting by anybody. While presiding over the Uganda Cubs Welcome dinner at Sheraton Hotel, Kampala, May 26 evening, he noted that he stressed that he is focused on his duties.

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“Tebabatisatisa [Don’t be intimidated], nobody has called me for any meeting,” he said before adding.

“Be calm. We have football to develop. We have work to do and we are going to make sure that we prepare this team for the World Cup.”

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