Phiona Nyamutoro retains ministerial job, hails Museveni for trusting youths

Hon Nyamutoro hailed the appointment as another opportunity to strive for mineral development for the benefit of the citizens.

President Yoweri Museveni has retained Nebbi District Woman Member of Parliament Hon. Phiona Nyamutoro as the Minister of State for Energy and Mineral Development in the new cabinet ahead of the 2026-2031 term.

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Hon Nyamutoro hailed the appointment as another opportunity to strive for mineral development for the benefit of the citizens.

“My Gratitude to His Excellency Kaguta Museveni for entrusting me with yet another opportunity to serve the Nation.Another opportunity to strive for mineral development and see to it that our natural resources are beneficial to citizens and finance the economy.Thank you Mzee. For God and my Country,” she stated.

She further expressed her joy with the appointment of more young people to national leadership roles.

“I must say I am particularly thrilled that many more doors have been opened for young people, a strong formation in place.Congratulations colleagues;Eng.Jonard, Lakisa Mercy, Desire Muhooza and Justine Nameere. The task is to deliver beyond expectations and bridge more generational leaders.Thank you once again @KagutaMuseveni for entrusting young cadres,” she added.

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