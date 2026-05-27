Steve Harvey hints at visiting Uganda after viral tourism pitch
Steve Harvey sparked tourism discussions after asking followers about Africa’s hidden gems.
Ugandan economist Mukisa Isaac promoted Uganda’s tourism attractions in response.
American comedian and television host Steve Harvey could be headed to Uganda after praising the country in a viral exchange on X that drew excitement from Ugandans online.
Harvey hinted that he was down to visiting the East African country, describing the idea as amazing
The conversation started when Steve Harvey asked his followers to name Africa’s “best kept secret” for tourism.
“What’s the best kept secret in all of Africa? The rest of us can start planning trips,” Harvey posted.
Ugandan economist Mukisa Isaac responded by marketing Uganda as the “Pearl of Africa,” mentioning gorilla trekking in Bwindi, the source of the Nile, Lake Victoria sunsets and what he described as untouched beauty and warm people.
“Steve, pack your bags this secret’s ready to shine,” Mukisa wrote.
The post gained traction and later drew a direct response from Harvey himself.
“Uganda sounds amazing, I’m sold!” Harvey replied in a post that attracted thousands of likes, reposts and comments within hours.
Uganda sounds amazing, I'm sold!— Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) May 26, 2026
The interaction sparked excitement among Ugandans online, with several users urging the American entertainer to visit the country.
Media personality Douglas Lwanga called on Ugandans to flood Harvey’s account with messages encouraging him to travel to Uganda.
Lawyer Nicholas Opiyo also joined the conversation, telling Harvey that Uganda would gladly host him and suggesting that tourism authorities could support the visit.
“Please come. Uganda will be glad to entertain you,” Opiyo wrote.
The exchange has since fuelled conversations about Uganda’s tourism potential and the growing role of social media in promoting the country to global audiences.
Uganda’s tourism sector heavily relies on attractions such as mountain gorillas in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, the River Nile, wildlife parks and cultural heritage sites.
The country has in recent years attracted endorsements and attention from international celebrities, athletes and travel influencers, helping market Uganda as a tourism destination beyond Africa.
It remains unclear whether Harvey will eventually make the trip, but his response has already generated publicity for Uganda online.