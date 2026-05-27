Cabinet: Kadaga bounces back, pledges to work closely with Speaker Oboth-Oboth 

Kadaga was one of the first senior government officials to congratulate Jacob Oboth-Oboth upon his election as Speaker of Parliament.

Kadaga was one of the first senior government officials to congratulate Jacob Oboth-Oboth upon his election as Speaker of Parliament.

Reacting to the news of her reappointment, the former Speaker of the ninth and tenth Parliament expressed delight.

Rt Hon Rebecca Kadaga retained her position as the First Deputy Prime Minister Incharge East Africa Community Affairs in the new cabinet for the 2026-2031 term.

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Reacting to the news of her reappointment, the former Speaker of the ninth and tenth Parliament expressed delight.

“Delighted that HE @KagutaMuseveni The President has entrusted me again to deliver on the important Pillar of Integration,” she stated on X.

A fan account of the newly elected Speaker of 12th Parliament Jacob Oboth-Oboth congratulated the appointees of the new cabinet to which Kadaga responded saying; “Thank you Hon Oboth. Looking forward to working with you to deliver on the Manifesto,as well as Socio-economic transformation and on to Higher Middle income status.”

Kadaga was one of the first senior government officials to congratulate Jacob Oboth-Oboth upon his election as Speaker of Parliament. She praised his long professional and legislative experience and backed him to deliver.

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“The 12th Parliament has just elected a new Speaker. now Rt Hon Jacob Markson Oboth -Oboth , Congratulations, No doubt, the professional and legislative experience will stand him in good stead,” she said.

In a show of camaraderie, Kadaga, and Prime Minister Rt Hon Robinnah Nabbanja, fulfilled the Commonwealth tradition by “dragging” the newly elected speaker to take oath, walking hand-in-hand.