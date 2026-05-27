Cabinet: Kadaga bounces back, pledges to work closely with Speaker Oboth-Oboth
Rt Hon Rebecca Kadaga retained her position as the First Deputy Prime Minister Incharge East Africa Community Affairs in the new cabinet for the 2026-2031 term.
Reacting to the news of her reappointment, the former Speaker of the ninth and tenth Parliament expressed delight.
“Delighted that HE @KagutaMuseveni The President has entrusted me again to deliver on the important Pillar of Integration,” she stated on X.
A fan account of the newly elected Speaker of 12th Parliament Jacob Oboth-Oboth congratulated the appointees of the new cabinet to which Kadaga responded saying; “Thank you Hon Oboth. Looking forward to working with you to deliver on the Manifesto,as well as Socio-economic transformation and on to Higher Middle income status.”
Kadaga was one of the first senior government officials to congratulate Jacob Oboth-Oboth upon his election as Speaker of Parliament. She praised his long professional and legislative experience and backed him to deliver.
“The 12th Parliament has just elected a new Speaker. now Rt Hon Jacob Markson Oboth -Oboth , Congratulations, No doubt, the professional and legislative experience will stand him in good stead,” she said.
In a show of camaraderie, Kadaga, and Prime Minister Rt Hon Robinnah Nabbanja, fulfilled the Commonwealth tradition by “dragging” the newly elected speaker to take oath, walking hand-in-hand.
Oboth-Oboth replaced former Speaker Anita Among who was locked out of the race due to alleged corruption investigations.