Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams says visiting Uganda changed her views on tourism

This month, Williams, best known for her role as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, travelled to Uganda to learn about efforts to conserve the critically endangered species.

Maisie Williams says her Uganda visit changed her views on wildlife tourism.

She praised Bwindi as a model for ethical and responsible gorilla tourism.

UWA’s strict rules help protect gorillas while supporting conservation and communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

British actress Maisie Williams has said her recent visit to Uganda has reshaped her views on wildlife tourism after a close encounter with endangered mountain gorillas in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park.

Williams rose to prominence with her role as Arya Stark in the HBO series Game of Thrones, a role that earned her global critical acclaim.

This month, she travelled to Uganda in her role as a global ambassador for the World Wide Fund for Nature to learn about efforts to conserve the critically endangered species.

Reflecting on her experience, she described the moment as overwhelming and deeply emotional.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Seeing mountain gorillas for the first time was quite confronting. They are so similar to humans. I was intimidated by their presence. I wasn't expecting to feel that way, but at the end of the day, we are in their home and they hold the power and we are guests visiting," she said

“My stand out moment was when we saw a baby gorilla riding on the silverback which is apparently quite rare.”

Maisie Williams and Express reporter Steph Spyro in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park

A new stance on tourism ethics

Advertisement

Advertisement

Williams said the visit challenged her long-held doubts about wildlife tourism, and the ethics around it.

“I have been skeptical about tourism where you can see wild animals in their natural habitat just because I feel there are instances where those packages are may be not quite as ethical as what people are led to believe, but coming here and seeing what is happening in Bwindi Impenetrable is really inspiring and a gold standard of what we can do if we do it correctly.”

A gorilla family in Bwindi

Uganda’s gorilla tourism is managed under strict guidelines enforced by the Uganda Wildlife Authority to protect both animals and visitors.

Only a limited number of tourists are allowed to track each gorilla family per day, reducing stress on the animals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maisie Williams in Uganda

Visitors must keep a minimum distance of about seven metres, avoid direct contact, and are not allowed to visit if they are unwell, as gorillas are highly vulnerable to human diseases.

Rangers also monitor gorilla groups closely to ensure their safety and limit human interference. The revenue generated from gorilla permits supports conservation work and benefits nearby communities, creating an incentive to protect the species.

Bwindi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is home to nearly half of the world’s remaining mountain gorillas. Uganda’s model of controlled tourism has been widely praised for balancing conservation with economic benefits.