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Family finally gets MP Nakimuli postmortem report 

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 15:20 - 22 April 2026
Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa lay a wreath on the casket of Kalangala District Woman MP Hellen Nakimuli
Suppositions about what went wrong in the operating room at Alexandria Health Center, were fanned by comments from the Leader of Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi who confirmed that pathologists at Mulago Hospital had initially failed to establish the cause of death after examining the MP’s body
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Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has revealed that the family of the fallen Kalangala District Woman MP, Hellen Nakimuli, has finally received a post mortem report detailing the cause of her death.

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The speaker communicated the development on Wednesday as the Parliament convened a special session to honor the 41 year old legislator, who passed away last weekend, during a surgery.

The speaker’s revelation is hoped to dampen the wild speciations that took over media platforms regarding Nakimuli’s cause of death.

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among

The suppositions about what went wrong in the operating room at Alexandria Health Center, were fanned by comments from the Leader of Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi who confirmed that pathologists at Mulago Hospital had initially failed to establish the cause of death after examining the MP’s body

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"This morning, we received the body of Hon Hellen Nakimuli from Mulago City Mortuary, where a postmortem examination was carried out," Ssenyonyi posted on X.

"The pathologists say the cause of death has not been ascertained yet, but further tests are being carried out, including an assessment of the surgery that took place yesterday. They’ve informed us that a comprehensive report will be issued soon."

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and other MPs broke down in tears at the special session for MP Helen Nakimuli

Postmortem report released

But in her remarks today, Speaker Among confirmed that a postmortem report had indeed been compiled and handed over to the bereaved family.

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She also revealed that she chaired a meeting with the doctors from the hospital where more details were shared.

“We have received the postmortem report about the death of Hon Nakimuli,” she said.

“I have heard stories all over, but the postmortem report has been handed over to the parents. We have also had a meeting with the medics and LOP was involved. All the information is there.

Leader of Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi lays a wreath on the casket of Kalangala District Woman MP Hellen Nakimuli
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The special session at Parliament was attended by hundreds of MPs, family members, leaders from the opposition among others.

Later today, she will be taken to the NUP Headquarters in Makerere Kavule for party members to pay their last respects. A vigil will follow at her family home in Namungoona.

Tomorrow, a funeral service will be held at the Orthodox Church in Namungoona. She will be laid to rest at her ancestral grounds in Luwero District

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