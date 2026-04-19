Kalangala Woman MP Helen Nakimuli dies following unsuccessful surgery

She reportedly passed away this evening after an unsuccessful surgical procedure, according to multiple confirmations from her party, and parliamentary colleagues.

Hon. Helen Nakimuli, the National Unity Platform (NUP) Member of Parliament representing Kalangala District as its Woman MP, has died.

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She reportedly passed away this evening at Mulago Referral Hospital in Kampala after an unsuccessful surgical procedure, according to multiple confirmations from her party, and parliamentary colleagues.

She was a member of the opposition National Unity Platform and first entered Parliament after the 2021 general elections.

Deceased: Hon. Helen Nakimuli,

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Bobi Wine, the NUP President described the news as "terrible and shocking”

“May God strengthen all of us in this tough time,” he said

During her time in office, Nakimuli was recognised as a vocal advocate for the fishing communities and residents of the Ssese Islands.

In 2021, as an MP-elect, she gained public attention when she was reportedly assaulted by military police officers while protesting election-related issues—an incident widely shared on social media at the time.

Deceased: Hon. Helen Nakimuli,

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The Parliament of Uganda issued an official statement expressing deep sorrow: “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Kalangala Woman Member of Parliament, Hon. Helen Nakimuli. We convey our condolences to the family, the people of Kalangala and the entire country for this untimely loss. The burial programme will be shared in due course.”

Other lawmakers, including Woman MP for Jinja City Hon. Sarah Lwansasula and NRM’s Hon. Juma Witonze Kisekka, also offered condolences, describing the loss as “heartbreaking” and extending prayers to her family and constituents.