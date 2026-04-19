Bobi Wine set for grand return from US, NUP confirms

Bobi Wine is set to return to Uganda after completing engagements in the US, with his party preparing for his arrival.

Bobi Wine has announced he is ready to return to Uganda after engagements in the US.

NUP says preparations are underway and details of his return will be shared soon.

He has remained active in party affairs despite being abroad.

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National Unity Platform (NUP) president Bobi Wine is ready to return to Uganda after weeks of engagements in the United States.

Bobi Wine announced at a recent meeting that he had completed the work that took him out of the country and was now preparing to head back.

“My fight is in Uganda and I will go back. I am on the move and on this move the final stop will be Kampala, Uganda,” he said.

“I am in exile. I am not a refugee. I am only bearing characteristics of a refugee, but I am not.”

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Bobi Wine left Uganda on March 14, saying he was travelling to advance the “struggle” of his party through engagements with partners and organisations outside the country.

NUP confirms preparations for arrival

The National Unity Platform has confirmed that preparations are underway to receive its leader upon his return.

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Party spokesperson and Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, said the party remains in close contact with Bobi Wine and is organising his return.

“He will return and carry on with his responsibilities as party president,” Ssenyonyi said.

He added that details of the return would be communicated once finalised.

“Once the date of the return is confirmed, we shall inform the nation about the time and flight. There is nothing to hide.”

While he was thousands of miles away, Ssenyonyi said, Bobi Wine remained actively involved in party affairs.

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“Our president was far away but we were in touch with him at all times. He attended some of the meetings via video link and we briefed him about everything we did,” he said.

International engagements and recognition

During his time abroad, Bobi Wine has held a series of public and private meetings with international leaders and organisations, aimed at strengthening support for his political cause.

On April 17, 2026, he was honoured as one of the “Heroes of Democracy” at a gala in New York City organised by the Renew Democracy Initiative. The event, held at Gotham Hall, brought together global figures recognised for defending democratic values.