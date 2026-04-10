Bobi Wine lookalike from Tooro ‘overwhelmed’ by junk calls

Businge said the calls intensified after Bobi Wine reportedly left the country, with many callers asking about the opposition leader’s whereabouts

A man from Tooro who closely resembles opposition figure Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has said he is being overwhelmed by persistent calls from people who mistakenly believe he is related to the politician.

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Allan Businge took to social media to complain about what he described as harassment and spam calls. He said the calls intensified after Bobi Wine reportedly left the country, with many callers asking about the opposition leader’s whereabouts.

In a video, Businge, who sports Bobi Wine’s signature caesar haircut and a full beard, said the situation has become stressful. He added that some callers appear to believe he is Bobi Wine’s brother, while others he suspects may be from security agencies.

“I am Allan Businge, from Tooro. I am going through a challenge phase at the moment; I am getting a lot of calls. People ask me where my ‘brother’ went and when he’s coming back."

"I do not know where all these phones are coming from; whether some are from security organs; I just wish to let you know that I am not in any way connected to Robert Kyagulanyi. I am a Mutooro man from Tooro."

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"It is true that I supported him during elections like any other Ugandan, but once the campaigns ended, my mind and focus went back to my work. Please leave me alone,” he said.

Businge has previously attracted attention because of his resemblance to the National Unity Platform president. He has recorded several viral videos mimicking Bobi Wine and dancing to his songs, earning him brief online fame.

In December 2023, he even met Bobi Wine during a music concert in Kampala, where the two were seen interacting, further fuelling public fascination with the lookalike.