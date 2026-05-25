Kampala Neon Raves Auditions Deliver Dance, Drama and Raw Energy

The auditions were unpredictable, energetic and impossible to ignore

The auditions were unpredictable, energetic and impossible to ignore

The Kampala finale is set for next week at Coco Beach, where the city’s best crews will compete for the chance to represent Kampala at the national Neon Raves showdown on June 20.

The Tusker Lite Neon Raves auditions in Kampala had one assignment: find the city’s best dance crews.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What unfolded at Supremacy Lounge on Saturday night was something far more entertaining, beautiful chaos, raw ambition, moments of brilliance and a reminder that dancing in your seat and performing under pressure are two completely different sports.

Fast feet, happy faces and nervous bounces filled the venue long before the first crew hit the stage. While seated, many dancers looked unstoppable, rehearsing routines in their minds, mimicking moves and hyping themselves up. But once the spotlight came on, reality arrived quickly.

On stage, the smoothness some had exhibited while seated suddenly disappeared. Caps flew off, hats dropped mid-routine, shoes slipped away and formations collapsed under pressure. Yet somehow, the messiness became part of the charm. The auditions were unpredictable, energetic and impossible to ignore.

Dance crews including Soweto Kids Africa, Way Dancers, Big Dreams, Fisty 4, Eclet 12, Bomba, Boston, T Bash, Brotherhood, American Height, Ultimate Dancers and the comic-inspired Nunu Dancers all stepped onto the floor hoping to secure a place in the Kampala finale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some performances entertained. Others struggled. A few stood out.

Army Dancers seemed to understand the assignment early enough. Drawing inspiration from the masked anonymity of the Jabbawockeez, the crew arrived with composure and structure, carefully carrying both their heads and souls onto the stage. Their routine was clean, controlled and deliberate, one of the night’s more polished performances.

American Height brought a different kind of confidence. Their performance leaned into energy and style, balancing slower movements with flair and stage presence. They looked comfortable under pressure, almost as though they had already convinced themselves they belonged in the next round.

Then came the DVB Dance Crew.

In an evening dominated by chopped edits and dramatic sound effects, DVB chose simplicity. Their routine flowed with proper transitions, consistency and enough confidence to let an entire song breathe without interrupting it every few seconds. The crowd noticed. The judges did too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But it was the Ultimate Dancers who ultimately stole the narrative of the night.

Ironically, they almost never performed. The crew arrived after registration had officially closed, only to be allowed in at the last minute. They performed last, and perhaps fittingly, looked determined to leave the strongest impression.

Inspired by Bible scriptures, Ultimate Dancers approached the stage with intensity and purpose, turning what had largely been auditions into actual competition. Their routine carried discipline, storytelling and execution.

“That’s how you compete,” one of the judges remarked after their performance.

Since launching earlier this year, the Tusker Lite Neon Raves has travelled through Hoima, Masaka, Mbarara, Arua and Gulu, with each city shaping the competition in its own image. Kampala, however, brought what Kampala always brings, volume, unpredictability and pressure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the end of the auditions, the crews that qualified for the Kampala Neon Raves finale were VBD Dance Group, Army Dancers, Bomba Dancers, Ultimate Movers, TS Bashers Dance Group, Way Dancers, American Crew, Eclet Dancers, Soweto Kids, Mostif Girls and Fist 4 Dance Crew.

A tie between Mostif Girls, an all-female crew, and Fist 4 Dance Crew saw both teams advance to the next stage.

The Kampala finale is set for next week at Coco Beach, where the city’s best crews will compete for the chance to represent Kampala at the national Neon Raves showdown on June 20.

If the auditions were anything to go by, Kampala’s finale may not be the cleanest dance competition.