What unfolded over the evening was less of a formal fine dining service and more of a deeply personal culinary exchange between chef and guest.

What unfolded over the evening was less of a formal fine dining service and more of a deeply personal culinary exchange between chef and guest.

At Chef Marcelino’s Table, Every Course Had a Story

For a few hours at least, Chef Marcelino’s table became less about fine dining and more about shared experience; thoughtful, intimate and beautifully human.

There are dinners where guests simply eat, and there are evenings where every course feels like a conversation. Chef Marcelino Dgedge’s Chef’s Table at Kardamom & Koffeebelonged firmly in the latter category.

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Held on Saturday night in an atmosphere softened by warm lighting, low jazz, clinking glassware and quiet conversation, the exclusive dining experience drew together Kampala’s curious cultural crowd; art collectors, diplomats, media personalities, marketers and culinary enthusiasts all gathered around a table that celebrated storytelling through food.

What unfolded over the evening was less of a formal fine dining service and more of a deeply personal culinary exchange between chef and guest.

Chef Marcelino, whose culinary influences stretch from Mozambique to Italy, Johannesburg, Nairobi and now Kampala, spent much of the evening speaking directly to guests, explaining the thought process behind each dish, the techniques involved and the inspiration he discovered after exploring Kampala’s markets earlier in the week.

“The nice thing about cooking in Kampala was the quality of the vegetables,” he told guests during one of the presentations. “I really fell in love with the produce here. I wanted to showcase humble ingredients in a contemporary way instead of focusing on luxury ingredients.”

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That philosophy shaped the evening’s menu.

One of the standout courses featured beef accompanied by peanut reduction and sweet potato textures; a dish built from only three primary ingredients yet layered with remarkable complexity. The peanuts had been carefully processed into a silky milk before being reduced with aromatics into a curry-like paste, while the sweet potato appeared both as a smooth purée and delicate crisps that added texture and contrast.

Nothing felt excessive. Every component had intention.

Another memorable course was the fish dish, which Chef Marcelino admitted was the one that made him most nervous.

“It’s a very difficult technique because you never know exactly what’s happening inside,” he explained candidly. “You don’t know if the fish is perfectly cooked, raw or overcooked.”

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Yet that vulnerability became part of the evening’s charm. Guests were not merely consuming food; they were being invited into the uncertainty, creativity and emotion that comes with cooking at the highest level.

The evening’s finale arrived in the form of a coconut-forward cassava pudding inspired by Mozambican comfort cuisine. Slow-cooked with cinnamon, vanilla and coconut milk until velvety, the dessert balanced warmth, sweetness and texture with striking elegance.

But beyond the food itself, what elevated the night was the carefully considered cocktail and whisky pairing experience led by mixologist Okot Preston.

While pairings are often treated as an afterthought at many dining events, here they became part of the storytelling.

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A particularly memorable moment came with the pairing built around The Singleton 12 Year Old whisky and coconut gelato. Preston explained how the whisky’s soft vanilla, honeyed sweetness, orchard fruit character and subtle oak notes were designed to mirror and elevate the creaminess of the dessert.

The pairing lingered gently rather than overpowering the palate, allowing the whisky to quietly complement the evening’s delicate finish.

In many ways, that understated elegance reflected how The Singleton positioned itself throughout the night; not as the loud centerpiece, but as the quiet enabler of conversation, connection and discovery.

The dinner also coincided with celebrations around World Whisky Day, giving guests another reason to raise a glass throughout the evening.

Speaking during the event, The Singleton Brand Manager noted that experiences such as Chef’s Table are becoming increasingly important in shaping Kampala’s evolving luxury and dining culture.

“We are seeing consumers appreciate more intentional experiences; moments where food, craft and conversation come together naturally,” the brand manager said. “That is the kind of environment The Singleton enjoys being part of.”

And perhaps that best captured the spirit of the evening.

There was no rush to leave. Guests lingered long after dessert, moving between conversations about art, travel, flavours and whisky. Strangers became familiar. Glasses kept gently refilling. Music floated softly through the room.