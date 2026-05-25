Uganda International Fashion Week Unveils 100 Runway Models Ahead of 2026 Edition

The unveiling ceremony, held at Makerere University’s Africa Hall, brought together fashion stakeholders, designers, creatives, models, and industry enthusiasts for a first look at the faces expected to define this year’s runway experience.

The unveiling ceremony, held at Makerere University’s Africa Hall, brought together fashion stakeholders, designers, creatives, models, and industry enthusiasts for a first look at the faces expected to define this year’s runway experience.

The 2026 edition of Uganda International Fashion Week is expected to attract fashion enthusiasts, buyers, media, creative entrepreneurs, and international guests from across Africa and beyond, further positioning Uganda as a growing hub for fashion, creativity, and cultural exchange.

The Uganda International Fashion Week (UIFW), has officially unveiled the 100 models selected to walk the runway during the highly anticipated 2026 edition of the prestigious fashion showcase, scheduled to take place from June 22 to 27, 2026, atthe Kampala Serena Hotel.

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The unveiling ceremony, held at Makerere University’s Africa Hall, brought together fashion stakeholders, designers, creatives, models, and industry enthusiasts for a first look at the faces expected to define this year’s runway experience.

This year’s edition, held under the theme “Fashion for Impact,”is highlighting the growing role of fashion as a driver of economic opportunity, cultural diplomacy, innovation, and sustainability across Africa.

Supported by the Mastercard Foundation, and implemented in partnership with the International Trade Centre and BayimbaFoundation, this programme aims to empower young people aged 15 to 35, particularly women and girls, by creating pathways for employment, entrepreneurship, and skills development within the fashion value chain.

Founded in 2003 by renowned fashion entrepreneur Santa Anzo, UIFW has grown into one of Africa’s most influential fashion platforms, connecting designers, creatives, and models to regional and international opportunities.

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Over the past two decades, UIFW has positioned itself as more than a fashion showcase, using visibility and creativity to drive skills development, job creation, business growth, and economic empowerment for young people across the continent.

According to organizers, over 300 aspiring models responded to the nationwide casting call announced earlier in April, demonstrating the growing influence of fashion among Uganda’s youth. After a rigorous vetting process, 100 finalists were selected to represent a new generation of talent, diversity, confidence, and creativity within Uganda’s fashion industry.

The selected models, aged between 15- 35, come from different cultural backgrounds across Uganda, and other African countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Somalia, Eritrea, Sudan, Nigeria, Rwanda, and Kenya, reflecting the event’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

UIFW organizers also highlighted inclusivity as one of the core pillars of this year’s edition, with some of the selected models being refugees and persons living with disabilities, including individuals with hearing and speech impairments.

“I was very happy when I learnt that I had made it to the top 100,” said selected model Victoria Adong. “I was timid during the vetting process and thought I stood no chance. I want to use this opportunity to grow my career and brand so that one day I can walk for an international fashion house like Zara.”

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For the past four weeks, the models have undergone intensive training under the mentorship of runway coach Lincoln Axarya,to sharpen their confidence, presentation, and runway skills ahead of the showcase.

“Uganda’s fashion industry has come a long way, and there is great potential for it to become a bigger contributor to the country’s economy,” said Axarya. “The young people are incredibly gifted and unique in their own ways. We believe they are fully prepared to deliver one of the best runway showcases Uganda has seen.”

Speaking during the unveiling, UIFW founder Santa Anzo,described the initiative as more than a runway event, calling it a platform for transformation, empowerment, and inclusion.

“Fashion is the second biggest employer in Sub-Saharan Africa,” Anzo said. “We want every fabric showcased to contribute to dignified employment and sustainable income. UIFW is about empowering communities through fashion while ensuring that no one is left behind, including refugees and persons with disabilities.”

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She added that the programme aims to improve livelihoods, create employment opportunities, and empower young people,especially women and girls, socially, economically, and mentally.

“We hope to transform the lives of 9,840 young people over the next three years through this initiative,” she said.