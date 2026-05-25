At Revive in Kololo, a Quiz Night became more than just a weekly social stop

Black & White Quiz Nights continue every working weekday, Monday to Friday, at different venues across Kampala.

For a few hours on Thursday evening, Revive- By Ark Organicslocated in Kololo, stopped feeling like just another Kampala hangout spot. Phones slowly disappeared from tables, casual conversations turned into full-blown strategy meetings, and groups of friends leaned in closer, debating answers with the seriousness of people trying to solve national issues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At one table, someone confidently shouted out the wrong answer about planets. At another, a team nearly fell apart over a literature question. Somewhere in between, glasses clinked, laughter erupted and strangers became teammates.

That has become the rhythm of the Black & White Quiz Nights.Held every working weekday at 8pm across different venues in Kampala, the quiz nights are evolving into more than just social events. They are quietly becoming spaces where people connect, network, compete and unwind after long workdays, proving that Kampala nightlife does not always have to revolve around loud music and dance floors.

Hosted by Quiz Master Matilda Kavuma, the Kololo edition balanced humor, teamwork and just the right amount of chaos as teams battled through rounds covering general knowledge, science, literature, planets and trending 2026 television series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Quiz nights are a very good social experience to an extent that we use them to market each other’s brands and businesses. Among the participants, we have doctors, lawyers, engineers, CEOs and creatives, and all these people coming together after tight schedules encourages networking and building social capital,” said Matilda.

At the center of the experience was Black & White whisky, the brand behind the growing quiz night movement that continues to attract different demographics of people. Through these experiences, the brand continues to position itself around togetherness, conversation and easy social connection.

The happy atmosphere at Revive added to the experience. With warm lighting, soft music and an intimate setup, the venue naturally encouraged conversation and teamwork, giving the evening a relaxed but lively energy.

For many attendees, the quiz nights have now become part of their weekly routine.

“I always make sure I attend at least one quiz night every week because it feels like therapy for me. It is how I catch up with my friends and reconnect after a stressful week. This has become our Thursday tradition,” said one participant from Team Pirates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“What made the night better were the rewards. Our team won cocktail pitchers and whisky shots after winning two rounds in a row, so naturally we started acting like defending champions,” he added jokingly.

One of the standout moments of the night came during the literature round, when book lovers finally had their moment to shine. Participants were asked to complete the titles of famous books displayed on screen using only partial hints.

Surprisingly, many teams struggled to correctly complete Animal Farm, despite the novel being one of the most commonly studied literature books in secondary school classrooms. For a brief moment, several former literature students looked personally betrayed by their own memories.

“People appreciate experiences that feel intentional and interactive. Quiz Night is no longer just about questions and answers. It has become a space where people genuinely connect, laugh, think together and create memories around the Black & White experience,” said Black & White Brand Manager Raymond Karama.