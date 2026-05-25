Uganda erupts in celebration as Arsenal end 22-year wait

Arsenal’s Premier League triumph after 22 years sparked massive celebrations across Uganda, with fans flooding towns, filling venues, and turning Championship Sunday into a nationwide football party

One thing for sure was certain: if you were donning a non-Arsenal jersey on Premier League’s Championship Sunday (May 24th), you felt out of place. It was like: ‘If you’re not Arsenal, today is not for you.’

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Across different towns and trading centres in the country, it was Arsenal kits, both new releases and retro, that were visible. According to reports, the club’s fans bought almost all the club jerseys available as part of celebrations following the team’s EPL triumph, painting towns and trading centres red.

The day was a culmination of the week’s league celebration after a 22-year wait. The D-day was marked with festivities, and the club’s faithful turned the day into a public holiday characterized with celebrations, music, chants, and endless excitement. Cities like Kampala, Mbarara, Hoima, Mbale, Soroti, and major towns witnessed championship parades.

In the Capital, celebrations were off the roof at different venues, but it was at Millennium Grounds in Lugogo where the real party was. The event, organized by Guinness, the official Beer of the Premier League, was attended by thousands of fans. The event combined football and art.

For the 6 PM kick-off, the fans started filling up the venue just after lunch time, proudly donning Arsenal jerseys and bringing the football culture to life. Triumphant chants, anthems, and feelings of absolution filled the air as the fans eagerly awaited the final match of the season, with cold bottles of Guinness in their hands.

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“This is our day. We’ve waited for this trophy for over 20 years and the patience has finally paid off,” Patience Asio, an Arsenal fan for 28 years, said.

“Many fans have been ridiculing us for seasons, calling us bridesmaids. After many years of being nearly men, now we have a say during fan banter,” Jeff Musinguzi, another Arsenal fan, stated.

The hoisting of the Premier League trophy sparked wild excitement across the venue, including at the main viewing area, where the Guinness Matchday Truck was stationed. Other viewing screens spread across the venue ensured fans from different sections had the same experience.

Guinness Brand Manager- Denise Paula Nazzinda said the massive turnout at Millennium Grounds was a reflection of how deeply Ugandans connect with the Premier League. She also lauded the fans for showing up in large numbers.

“Whether you’re an Arsenal fan or not, this has been a great season. It was so unpredictable that the champion had to emerge in the final week.

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This has been a sold-out event, and we look forward to creating more of these moments next season,” she said.

The event was also big on art, with a paint-and-sip session being one of the event kick-starters.

There was a fashion-music mashup during Elijah Kitaka’s performance, as models rocked recycled outfits designed by Ekikumba Fusion, offering revelers a two-in-one experience.

“It was a delight to offer fans a cultural experience where music and creativity came together. That is exactly what Guinness stands for, bringing people together through bold shared moments. It gave fans a platform to celebrate in different ways while enjoying entertainment that reflects today’s culture,” Nazzinda added.

Fik Fameica, an Arsenal supporter, thrilled revelers when he stepped on stage donning his ‘Champion Bwoy’ jersey. Performing in front of fellow fans, revelers easily connected with him while waving Arsenal scarves and jerseys in celebration of the club’s triumph.

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King Saha crowned the show with an energetic performance that brought the crowd to life deep into the night.