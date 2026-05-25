Speaker Oboth promises corruption-free Parliament, praises Muhoozi’s PLU

The new speaker said MPs under his leadership must first hold themselves accountable before demanding accountability from government agencies.

Newly elected Speaker of Parliament Jacob Marksons Oboth Oboth has promised to lead a corruption-free Parliament, stating that the 12th Parliament must rebuild public trust after the scandal that rocked the previous House.

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Speaking shortly after taking the Speaker’s oath at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on May 25, 2026, Oboth Oboth said he was eternally grateful for his miraculous rise of a rural boy in Tororo to the country’s third highest office.

“For a boy who grew up in Muwafu village in Tororo District who hustled to get education, today I stand before you as Speaker of the 12th Parliament,” he said.

Oboth Oboth thanked President Museveni and the ruling NRM for trusting him since he first entered Parliament in 2011.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Marksons Oboth Oboth

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He also extended appreciation to MPs who voted for him and promised to serve both supporters and opponents fairly.

“To those who may not have voted for me, I will be your speaker too,” he said.

The new Speaker also singled out PLU, the pressure group linked to Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, for backing him during the race.

“I also want to thank the leaders and members of the Patriotic League of Uganda for their support through this journey,” he said.

Turning to the tarnished image of the parliament, Oboth vowed to preside over a corrupt free house, one that emphasises accountability first..

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“Honourable colleagues, we are aware of what has been happening. I pledge a corruption-free Parliament. Under my leadership, we will cultivate a culture of absolute integrity and zero tolerance to corruption,” he said.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Marksons Oboth Oboth recieved instruments of power from President Yoweri Museveni

He added that MPs must first hold themselves accountable before demanding accountability from government agencies.

Oboth Oboth’s anti-corruption message comes after the 11th Parliament ended under a cloud of corruption allegations and public anger.

The outgoing Speaker, Anita Among, is under investigation for alleged corruption, illicit enrichment, abuse of office and money laundering. Detectives recently searched properties linked to her in Nakasero, Kigo and Bukedea, while investigators also expanded the probe to Parliament offices.

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The corruption allegations followed earlier public criticism over the Karamoja iron sheets scandal, which led to sanctions against Among by the United Kingdom and the United States in 2024.

Among was absent from the Speaker election ceremony amid reports that she remains under house restrictions as investigations continue.

Oboth Oboth said Parliament must rebuild public trust through integrity and accountability.