Police hunt Man United fan for murder of Arsenal fan in Kampala

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson SSP Racheal Kawala stated that the deceased, a staunch Arsenal FC fan was killed May 24, 2025 at around 6:30pm after developing a misunderstanding with a Manchester United fan.

Uganda Police Force is hunting for a murder suspect only identified as Musiramu for the murder of a 34-year-old boda rider identified as Denis.

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Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson SSP Racheal Kawala stated that the deceased, a staunch Arsenal FC fan was killed May 24, 2025 at around 6:30pm after developing a misunderstanding with a Manchester United fan.

“The deceased has been identified as Denis, a 34-year-old boda boda rider and resident of Bakuli, Kampala Central Division. Preliminary findings indicate that on the above-mentioned date and time, Denis, who was reportedly an Arsenal supporter, got into a misunderstanding with the suspect, identified only as Musiramu, who is alleged to be a Manchester United supporter,” she said.

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The suspect, now on the run, reportedly struck Denis on the head causing him to collapse and die instantly.

“It is further alleged that the disagreement escalated into a physical altercation during which the suspect reportedly struck Denis on the head, causing him to collapse and die instantly,” she added.

Ugandan Arsenal fans have struck global attention over their immense outpouring of emotion following the league victory of the English Premier League side after 22-year-wait. The notoriety attracted UK based Arsenal Fan TV to tour Uganda as rival fanbase, particularly local Manchester United fans rubbed their hands with glee.