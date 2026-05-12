Bukayo Saka was shown images of Arsenal supporters from different parts of the world, including Uganda.

Bukayo Saka was shown images of Arsenal supporters from different parts of the world, including Uganda.

They pray for us?: Bukayo Saka humbled by Ugandan Arsenal fanatics

Bukayo Saka has been left humbled by Uganda’s passionate Arsenal fan base after learning that some supporters even pray for the club before matches.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka was left visibly stunned after learning about the extreme passion of Ugandan Arsenal fans during a conversation with London-based fashion designer Foday Dumbuya.

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The exchange happened during an episode of The Link-Up, where Saka visited Dumbuya’s studio and was shown images of Arsenal supporters from different parts of the world, including Uganda.

Arsenal describes the episode as a meeting between Saka and LABRUM founder and creative director Dumbuya.

‘They pray for us?’

During the chat, Dumbuya told Saka that Arsenal fans in Uganda take their support to another level, including praying for the team before matches.

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“In Uganda the fans are crazy. You know before any game, they go to church and pray. They literally say a prayer for Arsenal,” Dumbuya told him.

Saka appeared surprised and humbled by the revelation.

“They pray for us? Amen, pastor Amen! I see the love they have for Arsenal over there. Oh my gosh,” he responded.

Dumbuya added: “You think fans are crazy in the UK, but these guys are on a different level.”

Bukayo Saka with Foday Dumbuya

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Uganda’s Arsenal love goes global

Uganda’s Arsenal fan base has increasingly caught global attention for its colour, noise and emotion around the London club.

The passion was on display recently when the AFTV crew, led by founder Robbie Lyle, visited Uganda for the first time in April 2026.

The tour included fan engagements, watch parties and tourism-related activities, with local reports describing the visit as a major endorsement of Uganda’s football culture.

During the visit, AFTV hosted watch parties for Arsenal matches, including the Premier League clash with Newcastle United and the Champions League tie against Atlético Madrid. Robbie Lyle later said he was impressed by Uganda and its people after the team’s week-long stay.

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Arsenal Fans TV (AFTV) crew led by founder Robbie Lyle in Uganda

Declan Rice surprise adds to the buzz

The global spotlight on Uganda’s Arsenal supporters had also grown earlier when Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice surprised 14-year-old Ugandan fan Mwanje Ethan Nathan with an emotional video call.

Arsenal’s own post described Nathan as one of the club’s passionate supporters from Uganda, while local reports said the call became one of the club’s most heartfelt fan moments of the year.