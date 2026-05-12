Trump’s representative, African Presidents arrive for Museveni inauguration

Nicholas Checker, the Senior Bureau Official for African Affairs at the US Department of State, is leading the American delegation to the inauguration.

Nicholas Checker, the Senior Bureau Official for African Affairs at the US Department of State, is leading the American delegation to the inauguration.

President Trump’s envoy Nicholas Checker has arrived in Uganda as regional leaders and foreign delegations gather for President Museveni’s inauguration at Kololo.

A special envoy representing United States President Donald Trump has arrived in Uganda ahead of President Yoweri Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony at Kololo Independence Grounds.

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Nicholas Checker, the Senior Bureau Official for African Affairs at the US Department of State, is leading the American delegation to the inauguration.

He is accompanied by US Ambassador to Uganda William Popp.

Uganda’s Ambassador to the United States, Robie Kakonge, said she received Checker on Monday before the delegation later attended a bilateral meeting at State House Entebbe.

“This morning, I was honoured to receive President Trump’s representative to President-Elect Museveni’s inauguration ceremony, Mr Nicholas Checker, Head of the Africa Bureau at the U.S. Department of State, accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Uganda William Popp,” Kakonge said

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Trump sends delegation

President Museveni also confirmed that he had met Checker at State House Entebbe ahead of the ceremony.

Checker is representing President Trump at the inauguration, together with a US delegation.

Checker is representing President Trump at the inauguration, together with a US delegation

Their discussions focused on industrialisation, value addition and Africa’s economic transformation.

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The American delegation joins a long list of African heads of state and senior representatives who have arrived for the ceremony, which will mark Museveni’s 2026–2031 term.

Presidents already in Uganda

The heads of state confirmed among the arrivals include South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit, Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, Ethiopia President Taye Atske Selassie, Burundi President Évariste Ndayishimiye, Gabon President Brice Oligui Nguema and Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic President Brahim Ghali.

President Yoweri Museveni welcoming his South Sudanese counterpart Salva Kiir

Taye arrived with former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn.

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Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to fly in later today.

Other high-level representativesOther senior representatives include Zimbabwe Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is representing President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and Equatorial Guinea Prime Minister Manuel Osa Nsue Nsua.

Algeria is represented by Azouz Nasri, President of the Council of the Nation, who is leading a delegation on behalf of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Rwanda is represented by Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva, while Kenya is represented by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on behalf of President William Ruto.

Turkmenistan is represented by Yazkuli Mammedov, Head of the Middle East and African Countries Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kololo set for swearing-in

Museveni is being sworn in after his re-election in the January 15, 2026 general elections.

The event is expected to draw several regional leaders, diplomats, religious leaders, cultural representatives and thousands of invited guests.

The ruling NRM earlier said at least 30 international delegations had confirmed attendance for the ceremony at Kololo.

Government officials have been receiving the dignitaries at Entebbe International Airport, while Museveni has hosted some of the guests at State House Entebbe and at a pre-swearing-in dinner at Munyonyo.