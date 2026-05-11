Azawi, Winnie Nwagi, Dax Vibes and King Saha to headline Absa KH3 7 Hills Run

Azawi, Winnie Nwagi, Dax Vibes and King Saha will perform at the Absa KH3 7 Hills Run as organisers raise funds to keep girls in school.

Azawi, Winnie Nwagi, Dax Vibes and King Saha have been confirmed as the headline performers for the fourth edition of the Absa KH3 7 Hills Run, scheduled for Sunday, May 17, 2026.

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The run, organised by Absa Bank Uganda in partnership with the Kampala Hash House Harriers, will end with a post-race cool-down concert at Millennium Grounds, Lugogo, where the four artists are expected to entertain runners and supporters after the race.

Organisers say the entertainment lineup is intended to crown a day focused on supporting the girl child and keeping more girls in school.

Music to close charity runThe performers bring a strong mix of styles to the event.

Azawi

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Azawi and Winnie Nwagi are expected to bring their energetic stage presence, while Dax Vibes and King Saha will add Afro-dancehall and soulful performances to the post-race celebration.

Helen Basuuta Nangonzi, the Marketing and Customer Experience Director at Absa Bank Uganda, said the artists reflect the spirit of the event.

“This run is about community, resilience, and purpose,” she said.

“The energy of these artists mirrors the passion of our runners and their performances will provide a fitting finale to a day driven by collective effort to support the girl child, ensuring every finisher crosses the line into a celebration worth having.”

Run to support girls’ education

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The Absa KH3 7 Hills Run continues to focus on addressing school dropout rates among girls, especially those affected by financial and social barriers.

Proceeds from this year’s edition will go toward improving menstrual hygiene management, providing bursaries and renovating school facilities across Uganda.

Dax Vibes

Organisers say the run is open to both runners and walkers of all fitness levels.

Big prizes for top runnersThis year’s edition also comes with major prizes for competitive runners.

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The top male and female finishers in the 21km race will each receive a land title, courtesy of Bakaima Real Estate Agents.

The overall top runner will also receive an additional UGX 10 million from Bakaima.

In addition, the top two male and top two female runners will earn an all-expenses-paid trip to represent Uganda at the Absa Black Stars Marathon in Accra, Ghana.

Kits still availableRunning kits are still available starting at UGX 35,000.