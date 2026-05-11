Balaam’s cryptic message on Minister Oboth adds twist to speakership race

Balaam Barugahara’s congratulatory message to Jacob Oboth Oboth has intensified speculation over PLU’s possible surprise candidate in the upcoming speakership race.

Balaam Barugahara congratulated Jacob Oboth Oboth after his re-election, sparking political debate online.

The message came hours after Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba hinted at a surprise PLU-backed speakership candidate.

Thomas Tayebwa and Jacob Oboth Oboth have both emerged in speculation around the race.

Gen Kainerugaba previously praised Oboth Oboth’s work in the defence ministry during a 2024 event in Tororo.

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State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara has sparked debate online after congratulating Jacob Oboth Oboth, the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, months after his re-election as Member of Parliament for West Budama Central.

“Hon @ObothOboth! Thank you West Budama Central,” Barugahara posted on X, attaching Oboth Oboth’s campaign flyer.

The post, shared on the morning of May 11, 2026, surprised many and fuelled speculation about the upcoming speakership race.

The speculation followed comments made on Sunday night by the chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) and Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who said PLU would front a surprise candidate in the race.

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Many had linked the remarks to Thomas Tayebwa, the current deputy speaker, who has attended several PLU events in recent months.

However, Oboth Oboth has also emerged as a possible contender.

In 2024, Gen Kainerugaba attended a thanksgiving event held in Tororo to celebrate Oboth Oboth’s appointment as Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs.

During the event, which attracted a large crowd, Gen Kainerugaba praised Oboth Oboth for his commitment to Uganda’s defence sector.

The CDF said that in the short period they had worked together, he had noticed the minister’s dedication to the defence of Uganda.

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Gen Kainerugaba, who also serves as Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, thanked President Yoweri Museveni for appointing Oboth Oboth and described the decision as excellent.

Political observers now speculate that Oboth Oboth could contest for deputy speaker while Tayebwa runs for speaker, or vice versa.