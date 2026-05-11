How to watch Museveni inauguration drone, fireworks show

The drone show will take place near Protea Hotel Kampala

The drone show will take place near Protea Hotel Kampala

The drone show will take place near Protea Hotel Kampala, where the drones will take off before forming different images and messages in the sky.

The NRM will hold a drone and fireworks show on Monday night ahead of Museveni’s inauguration.

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The display will begin at 8:30pm near Protea Hotel Kampala.

Organisers say the show will highlight Museveni’s achievements through drone formations.

The event will conclude with a fireworks display after about 15 minutes.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) is set to stage an immersive drone and fireworks display on Monday night ahead of the inauguration of President Yoweri Museveni.

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The drone show will take place near Protea Hotel Kampala, where the drones will take off before forming different images and messages in the sky.

According to Rosemary Sseninde, the head of mobilisation at the NRM Secretariat, the show will begin at 8:30pm and will last about 15 minutes before ending with a fireworks display.

“It will be viewed from an altitude of 200 metres and in a radius of 3-5km. Those who are not in this vicinity can tune in to their televisions because many will show this live,” Sseninde said.

She added that the drone display will focus on the key achievements of President Museveni.

People within areas surrounding Protea Hotel Kampala, Kololo, Naguru, Nakasero, and nearby parts of central Kampala are expected to have the clearest view of the display.

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Jayshree Suchak, also known as Jay, the founder and chief executive officer of Jays Pyrotechnics Limited, said the organisers had worked closely with security agencies to guarantee safety during the event.

“Everyone will see for themselves how these formations will come out in the skies. You will see the president speaking to you and there will be fireworks thereafter; it will be a 15-minute show capturing only part of the achievements,” Suchak said.

The event forms part of activities leading to Museveni’s inauguration scheduled for Tuesday at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.