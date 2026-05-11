Public fronts Thomas Tayebwa as ‘compromise candidate’ for speakership after Muhoozi disowns Among

Public attention has shifted to Thomas Tayebwa as a possible Speaker candidate after Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba distanced himself from Anita Among and ruled out Norbert Mao.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s comments on the Speaker race sparked speculation online.

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He criticised Parliament spending and appeared to distance himself from Anita Among.

Gen Kainerugaba also ruled out PLU support for Norbert Mao.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa is this Monday morning being shoved into limelight, as a section of the public believes he could be a front runner for the Speaker of the 12th Parliament.

This followed comments by Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba appeared to distance himself from incumbent Speaker Anita Among while also ruling out support for Democratic Party president Norbert Mao.

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In a series of posts on X, Gen Kainerugaba criticised excessive spending and said the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) supports reducing money allocated to Parliament.

“PLU believes in the reduction of ANY monies sent to Parliament. We believe in redirecting that money to the millions of Ugandans living in shacks, with no water or power,” he posted.

He also commented on Among’s recently acquired Rolls Royce, reportedly worth more than Shs2 billion, saying he himself had never sat in one and that President Yoweri Museveni probably had not either.

At the same time, Gen Kainerugaba dismissed the possibility of PLU backing Mao for Speaker because of his Democratic Party affiliation.

“My big brother Mao is DP. It’s impossible that NRM and PLU will vote for him,” he posted.

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Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba

The comments triggered speculation online, with many social media users turning their attention to Tayebwa as a possible compromise candidate.

Veteran journalist and political commentator Timothy Kalyegira said he had long predicted a new speaker that’s neither Anita Among nor her contender Norbert Mao

He had written on April 22, “Supposing the race for Speakership ends with neither Among nor Mao taking it, but, at the last minute, with Thomas Tayebwa as Speaker?”

He noted that Gen Kainerugaba’s remarks left Tayebwa as “a possible compromise candidate.”

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Another X user, Hamzah Ssebunya, posted: “Thomas Tayebwa might replace Anita Among in this coming Parliament.”

Theos Barham wrote: “Don’t be surprised when Thomas Tayebwa becomes the next Speaker.”

Other users suggested Tayebwa could emerge through a last-minute political arrangement.

“Yes, he’s most likely going to be the next Speaker,” another user posted, while others described him as politically calculated and strategic.

The MK birthday run at Kololo was graced by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa

The speculation has gained traction partly because of Tayebwa’s recent closeness to PLU activities.

He attended several PLU events and represented Gen Kainerugaba during the MK Birthday Charity Run at Kololo Independence Grounds on April 26, 2026.

Back in July 2024, Mrs Among herself had tapped Tayebwa as her replacement once she finished serving two terms.

She said at a thanksgiving ceremony held on Sunday, July 24 by the family of Hon Tayebwa, “I only have one term to serve. When I finish serving my one term, I will give (the seat) to Rt Hon Tayebwa to continue,” she said.

“Because you don't need to cling to power… then I will hand it over to him.”