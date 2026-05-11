Kataleya & Kandle part ways with manager

Kataleya & Kandle have parted ways with manager Ray Pan, months after their earlier split from Theron Music.

Kataleya & Kandle have ended their working relationship with manager Ray Pan Promoter.

The duo thanked Ray Pan for the journey and wished him well.

The singers previously split from Theron Music before working with Ray Pan.

Kataleya & Kandle say they are building a new team for the future.

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Ugandan music duo Kataleya & Kandle have announced the end of their working relationship with their acting manager, Ray Pan Promoter, marking another management split in their fast-rising music career.

In a press statement released on May 11, 2026, the singers said they had “officially” stopped working with Ray Pan, who had been managing their affairs in recent months.

“We sincerely thank Ray Pan for the journey we have shared together, the growth, and the memories. We wish him the very best in all his future endeavors,” the duo said.

The pair added that they are now focused on building a new team, which they plan to unveil later.

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“Moving forward, all business, bookings, and official communications will be handled through the contacts below,” the statement added.

The development comes months after the singers also split from their former management team, a fallout that sparked debate within Uganda’s entertainment industry about artist management, contracts, and creative control.

Before joining Ray Pan, Kataleya & Kandle had worked under Theron Music, the label that introduced them to the mainstream music scene. The duo later left the label under unclear circumstances, with reports at the time pointing to disagreements over management and direction.

Their latest announcement is likely to raise questions about the next phase of their career and who will take charge of their management.

Still, the singers sought to reassure fans and partners that they remain focused on their music journey.

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