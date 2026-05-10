Our Silent Heroes: How Ugandan Mothers Carry the Economy, Families and Hope

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), women constitute approximately 51 percent of Uganda’s population, with over 23.5 million females recorded in the 2024 National Population and Housing Census.

At around 4:30am, before the first taxi hoots through Kampala’s streets and before the city’s lights fully come alive, a mother somewhere in Uganda is already awake. In Kalerwe, she is arranging vegetables under a dim market bulb.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Ntungamo, she is milking cows before the children prepare for school. In Mukono, she is ironing uniforms while replying to work emails. Somewhere else, she is preparing a sermon for church, reviewing cabinet papers, balancing business accounts, or praying quietly before another exhausting day begins.

By the time the nation wakes up, mothers have already fought half the battle of the day.

That reality alone explains why Uganda’s story can never be separated from the story of its mothers. They are not merely caregivers within homes; they are the invisible architects of families, businesses, communities, faith institutions, and national progress. They are, without question, Uganda’s silent heroes.

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), women constitute approximately 51 percent of Uganda’s population, with over 23.5 million females recorded in the 2024 National Population and Housing Census.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That means the majority of Uganda’s population is made up of women, many of whom are mothers carrying the responsibility of raising families while simultaneously contributing to the economy and society.

Yet behind these statistics lies a much deeper story of resilience, sacrifice, survival, and sometimes unimaginable pain.

For many women, motherhood itself begins with risk. Across many parts of Africa, including Uganda, women continue to face dangerous childbirth conditions, limited maternal healthcare access in some communities, financial barriers to treatment, and the emotional fear that comes with bringing life into the world. Some mothers never make it back home after delivery. Others suffer complications that permanently change their lives physically, emotionally, and financially.

And yet, despite those realities, women still choose courage every single day.

There is something deeply powerful about a mother willing to risk her own life so another life can exist. It is perhaps one of the purest forms of sacrifice humanity will ever witness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Across Uganda, mothers dominate much of the informal economy. From market vending and tailoring to restaurants, salons, farming, retail shops, and mobile money businesses, women continue to keep households financially afloat amidst rising living costs and economic uncertainty. In many homes, the daily meal on the table is there because a mother woke up early enough to hustle for it. And the hustle is not glamorous.

Many mothers operate businesses with limited access to financing, unstable markets, and high operational costs. Some borrow from SACCOs simply to restock small shops. Others survive on unpredictable daily profits while still paying school fees, rent, transport, medical bills, and household expenses.

Rising commodity prices and inflation have only increased the pressure on families, and in many cases, mothers absorb the emotional burden silently so their children never fully feel the weight of hardship. Still, they continue showing up.

Ugandan mothers today are also redefining leadership across every sector of society. In politics, women continue to occupy important positions in Parliament, local governments, and national leadership structures. Beyond titles and offices, many of these women return home after long meetings and national assignments to continue being mothers, wives, counselors, and caretakers.

In religion, mothers remain the backbone of faith communities. Across churches and mosques, women organize fellowships, lead worship teams, mentor young people, support charitable causes, and preserve spiritual values within families. Many Ugandans first learned prayer from a mother kneeling beside their bed at night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In business, today’s Ugandan mother is increasingly becoming a force of innovation and economic transformation. She is running boutiques in Kampala, building agribusinesses in western Uganda, managing pharmacies, operating logistics businesses, heading schools, and building digital brands online. Despite facing barriers such as limited access to capital and unequal opportunities, women entrepreneurs continue to create jobs and support economic growth across the country.

Perhaps the most remarkable thing about mothers is their ability to balance everything simultaneously.

A mother can attend a business meeting while worrying about a sick child at home. She can lead an organization while emotionally carrying an entire family. She can smile publicly while privately struggling with financial pressure, exhaustion, heartbreak, or uncertainty about tomorrow. And still, society rarely pauses enough to appreciate the magnitude of what mothers carry every single day.

Many successful Ugandans often speak proudly about their mothers because they understand the sacrifices involved. Behind countless professionals, entrepreneurs, pastors, athletes, doctors, accountants, and leaders is usually a mother who gave up something important for her child to succeed. Some sold property for tuition fees. Some worked multiple jobs. Some endured personal suffering quietly just to keep hope alive within the family.

That is why mothers remain one of the greatest investments any society can ever protect.

When mothers are empowered economically, families become stronger. When mothers are educated, communities become healthier. When mothers are supported, children are more likely to succeed. In many ways, the future of Uganda is directly connected to how society values, protects, and empowers its mothers today.

As Uganda continues to modernize, there is an urgent need to create environments where mothers can thrive beyond survival. Better maternal healthcare, affordable financing, business support, education opportunities, workplace flexibility, and stronger family support systems must remain central to national development conversations.

Because no nation can truly prosper while the women holding it together are overwhelmed, unsupported, or forgotten.

This Mother’s Day, Uganda must do more than post beautiful messages online. It must genuinely recognize the women whose sacrifices quietly sustain this nation every day.

To the mothers waking up before sunrise to prepare children for school.To the women balancing careers and motherhood.To the mothers leading churches, businesses, and institutions.To the single mothers carrying entire households alone.To the grandmothers raising grandchildren.To the women who risked their lives to bring life into this world

To my mothers; - Grace Kalibbala, Barbra Kaija, Maureen Nankya and others.To every mother whose love, sacrifice, resilience, and prayers continue shaping Uganda’s future, we celebrate you.

Happy Mother’s Day to all our mothers. You are the heartbeat of homes, the strength behind generations, and the silent heroes carrying Uganda’s economy, families, and hope into the future.