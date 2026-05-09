Privacy versus transparency: Relationship debate lights up Ntinda night

Organisers said the event continues to offer a space for open conversations and relaxation.

Organisers said the event continues to offer a space for open conversations and relaxation.

Gilbey’s Hangouts at Old Tymerz Ntinda sparked lively debate over phone passwords, privacy, and trust in modern relationships.

Gilbey’s Hangouts returned for its third edition at Old Tymerz Ntinda.

Guests debated whether couples should share phone passwords.

Men argued for privacy while women pushed for transparency in relationships.

Organisers said the event continues to offer a space for open conversations and relaxation.

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The conversation became real and, at times, uncomfortable at Old Tymerz Ntinda on Friday night as Gilbey’s Hangouts returned for its third edition, sparking debate on one of modern relationships’ most talked-about topics: phone passwords.

As the first week of May came to an end, many people looked for ways to unwind after busy work schedules, traffic, and personal responsibilities. For many, Friday evenings have become a time to gather with friends, catch up on life, share experiences, and ease into the weekend.

With chilled cocktails, relaxed music, and open conversations, Gilbey’s Hangouts offered that atmosphere, giving guests space to unwind while engaging in relatable discussions.

Host Ronnie McVex steered the conversation into bold territory by asking one question: should couples share everything, including access to their phones?

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Host Ronnie McVex steered the conversation into bold territory

What followed was a heated exchange of opinions. Men in the discussion argued for privacy, insisting passwords are mainly for security, not secrecy.

“It’s not about hiding anything. It’s about trusting me to have my own space,” one guest said.

However, many women disagreed, arguing that sharing passwords reflects transparency and unity.

“If you’ve got nothing to hide, why lock it? Secrets kill trust,” one female attendee responded, drawing cheers and groans from the crowd.

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The discussion exposed emotions and personal experiences. Some guests said passwords fuel suspicion in relationships, while others insisted trust should not depend on access to someone’s phone.

Some guests said passwords fuel suspicion in relationships, while others insisted trust should not depend on access to someone’s phone.

Laughter, reactions, and storytelling filled the venue throughout the night.

As the debate continued, guests enjoyed Gilbey’s signature cocktails while Old Tymerz’s old-school playlist maintained the relaxed atmosphere.

The third edition attracted a bigger crowd, highlighting the growing demand for open and relatable conversations in social spaces.

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“What stood out most tonight was how openly people expressed themselves and connected through honest conversation. After long and demanding weeks, people are looking for spaces where they can relax, share opinions freely, laugh with friends, and enjoy real moments together. Gilbey’s Hangouts continues to create that environment where conversations flow naturally and everyone feels part of the experience,” Gilbey’s Brand Manager Raymond Karama said.