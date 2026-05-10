New features on Kampala’s electric buses revealed; four more routes to be launched

A total of 8 buses were deployed this month on the City Square-Ntinda route as a plot and hundreds more will follow on other routes according to the company, which is a subsidiary of Kiira Motors Corporation.

E‑Bus Xpress offers Wi‑Fi, air conditioning, and real‑time tracking.

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The first route connects Kampala city centre to Ntinda.

Buses use mobile money payments and prioritize commuter comfort.

Future plans include 1,500 buses and nationwide expansion by 2030.

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Kampala’s public transport scene is getting a futuristic upgrade, with the addition of E‑Bus Xpress electric buses, which were unveiled in the capital city at the closing of National Science Week.

A total of 8 buses were deployed this month on the City Square-Ntinda route as a plot and hundreds more will follow on other routes according to the company, which is a subsidiary of Kiira Motors Corporation.

The new buses have so far been praised for their comfort and reliability by passengers, but mostly for the new features on board, designed to make city travel more convenient and connected than ever before.

E‑Bus Xpress electric buses

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Air‑Conditioned Rides

Every E‑Bus Xpress vehicle comes with air conditioning — a huge upgrade for Kampala commuters who are used to hot, congested roads. Now, passengers can enjoy a cool, breezy atmosphere from start to finish, making daily travel much more pleasant.

Whether it’s the midday sun or evening rush hour, air‑conditioning transforms city travel into a comfortable experience many commuters have only dreamed of.

The buses come with new features on board, designed to make city travel more convenient and connected than ever before.

Connected Travel: Free Wi‑Fi On Board

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E‑Bus Xpress buses offer on‑board Wi‑Fi so riders can stay online while they move. Students can finish last‑minute essays, workers can reply to emails, and everyone else can stream, scroll or message; all without using precious data.

This connectivity feature firmly positions E‑Bus Xpress as Kampala’s smartest public transport solution.

E‑Bus Xpress electric bus

Real‑Time Bus Tracking

Never guess when your bus will arrive again.

Thanks to an integrated bus tracking system, commuters can now see exactly where their bus is in real time. Using mobile money payments and tracking tools, riders are empowered with information and convenience, avoiding long waits and uncertainty at stages.

It’s the kind of tech upgrade that makes Kampala’s transport feel global, not local.

E‑Bus Xpress electric bus

Cheap travel

The buses are offering the cheapest commute, at just UGX 2,000 for a round trip, regardless of where you board on the Ntinda route.

The service, operated by E-Bus Xpress, was unveiled on Sunday at the close of the National Science Week at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

Big plans ahead

E-Bus Express says in the coming months, hundreds of their buses will be plying other routes in and around Kampala.

The company says the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area will have up to 300 electric buses by June 2027 on 5 routes, namely Ntinda, Entebbe, Makerere, Seeta–Namugongo, and Kampala–Jinja

In the future, a fleet of 1,500 locally‑made electric buses rolling out across 14 cities by 2030, opening over 6,500 jobs

According to Ian John Kavuma, Managing Director of E‑Bus Xpress, this is only the beginning — and Kampala is ready for a transport revolution.