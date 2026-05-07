Uganda plans to fully transition all new government vehicles to locally manufactured electric vehicles

Uganda plans to fully transition all new government vehicles to locally manufactured electric vehicles

All Ugandan government vehicles to be electric, locally made

Uganda’s new national e-mobility strategy is focused on domestic vehicle manufacturing, battery production, charging infrastructure and specialised human capital development.

Uganda plans to fully transition all new government vehicles to locally manufactured electric vehicles as part of a broader strategy to position the country as a regional e-mobility hub.

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The government says it has set a target to electrify its entire fleet by the year 2035, utilising the rapidly expanding electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing industry.

The revelation was made by Allan Muhumuza, Team Leader of the Mobility Bureau at the Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Secretariat under the Office of the President, during the recently concluded National Science Week at Kololo Independence Grounds.

“One of these is the full electrification of all new government vehicles, made here by the year 2035,” Muhumuza said.

He explained that Uganda’s national e-mobility strategy is focused on domestic vehicle manufacturing, battery production, charging infrastructure and specialised human capital development.

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Uganda targets mass EV production

Uganda aims to reach a production capacity of 500,000 electric vehicles annually by 2030, with local content rising to 65 percent.

The country produced 3,300 electric vehicles in 2024 and expects output to exceed 20,000 units in 2025.

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Since 2021, Muhumuza said, Uganda has produced a total of 25,464 EV units, most of which consists of motorcycles.

The STI Secretariat also plans to expand battery manufacturing to one gigawatt-hour production capacity and establish a battery recycling plant by 2040.

The government further hopes to deploy over 15,000 electric buses and one million electric motorcycles by 2040 alongside an electric light rail system.

Allan Muhumuza, Team Leader, Mobility Bureau at STI Secretariat - Office of the President

Huge government spending on vehicles

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The announcement comes amid ongoing public concerns over the government's ever rising expenditure on vehicle importation.

Recent budget documents show Parliament approved Shs166.8 billion for vehicles for MPs alone in the incoming 12th Parliament, translating to roughly Shs315 million per legislator.

In recent years, the issue of official vehicles has sparked more controversy over the procurement for former national leaders and senior officials.

In 2023, Parliament approved luxury vehicles for former Speakers

In 2023, Parliament approved luxury vehicles for former Speakers and senior leaders including Al Haji Moses Kigongo, former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga and former Speaker Prof Edward Rugumayo, attracting criticism from sections of the public over rising government expenditure.

Critics have repeatedly questioned whether Uganda should continue spending billions importing fuel-powered vehicles while the country pushes local electric vehicle manufacturing through Kiira Motors and other firms.

Stakeholders raise concerns

Despite enthusiasm around e-mobility, stakeholders have raised concerns over the high cost of electric vehicles, inadequate charging infrastructure and reliability of the national electricity grid.

Others have warned that transitioning government fleets could become costly in the short term because of procurement and maintenance expenses.

Muhumuza, however, argued that the long-term economic opportunity is enormous.

“You may want to know that every year we import about 85,000 cars and 150,000 motorcycles. That gives the context of the opportunity in Uganda,” he said.

Government betting on local industry

Muhumuza disclosed that since 2018, Uganda has invested about $175 million across 14 e-mobility companies, with nearly 70 percent of the funding coming directly from government.

The investment is intended to reduce import dependence, create jobs and position Uganda as a manufacturing centre for electric mobility in Africa.