Emotional Tribute: What I remember about Peter Mulira - Elly Karuhanga

Veteran lawyer and Rotarian Elly Karuhanga pays tribute to Owek. Peter Mulira as a dignified advocate, proud cultural statesman, and symbol of the nobility, character, and heritage of Uganda’s legal profession.

The legal fraternity, the Buganda Kingdom, the Rotary community, and Uganda’s wider public life continue to reflect on the legacy of Owek. Peter Mulira, a lawyer remembered not only for his brilliance at the Bar, but also for his dignity, cultural pride, and unwavering professionalism.

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To many who encountered him, Mulira represented a generation of advocates who carried the law with honour, discipline, and grace, both inside and outside the courtroom.

Among those paying tribute is Elly Karuhanga, Senior Partner and Founding Partner of Kampala Associated Advocates, Founder President of the Uganda Centre for Arbitration and Alternative Dispute Resolution (CADER), and former chairman of the Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum.

A longtime friend, fellow advocate, and Rotarian, Karuhanga reflects on decades of friendship with Mulira, tracing memories that span the legal profession, Buganda Kingdom circles, Makerere University politics, and Uganda’s turbulent historical moments.

In this deeply personal tribute, Karuhanga remembers Mulira as a refined gentleman, an exceptional land lawyer, and a proud son of Buganda who upheld the nobility of the legal profession.

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He also reflects on the enduring legacy of the Mulira family and the values of character, heritage, and service that Peter Mulira embodied throughout his life.

Read the full tribute below:

A TRIBUTE TO CHARACTER, HERITAGE AND THE NOBILITY OF THE BAR

A Tribute to a Long-Standing Friend, Advocate and Rotarian, Owek. Peter Mulira.

Peter belonged to a generation of lawyers who did not merely practice law, but lived it. He dressed like a lawyer in his ever present dark striped suits, always impeccably turned out, with tie, pocket handkerchief, and well polished shoes.

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Those who did not know him would often ask, “Who is that?” His appearance made a statement. Even before he spoke, he stood as an ambassador of our profession. Oh, how I and many others will miss him. We grew up in a time when the legal profession carried a certain nobility, where a lawyer was measured not only by intellect, but by character, restraint, and presence.

I repeat, Peter lived that professional standard. He was a polished gentleman, thoughtful in speech, dignified in conduct, and always respectful in engagement. Soft and measured, he never needed to raise his voice to be heard, nor to diminish others to claim his place.

His strength lay in quiet confidence and clarity of mind. He knew the law, especially land law. He knew history. He was deeply cultured and fearlessly fair minded.

Beyond the profession, Peter imbibed and espoused the Baganda culture with pride and a deep sense of belonging. He loved the Kabaka, and the Kabaka loved him in return, appointing him to serve as a Minister within the Buganda Kingdom, an institution he cherished deeply.

He carried himself with grace, yet remained accessible, politically astute, and respectful in his dealings.

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As a student vying for the Guild Presidency at Makerere University, I first encountered him at Kazzora and Company Advocates, where I had gone to solicit support from the erudite John Wyclif Kazzora in the company of my childhood friend Hon. Sam Kuteesa.

Peter worked alongside our relative Charles Karuku, their senior clerk, and his friend, Advocate Prince Patrick Ruhinda of Ankole, both of whom were later tragically killed during the Amin era. Peter himself narrowly survived, having encountered the killers at the entrance of their offices, an experience that immediately drove him into exile.

They were young lawyers, standard bearers of handsomeness, smartness, and fluent Queen’s English, operating with a certain pomp and circumstance under the leadership of John Wyclif Kazzora, a lawyer of rare class.

They supported my campaign, and from that moment, Peter and I connected, and remained so. In this moment of loss, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his dear wife Diana and his children, to his brother, my friend, Hon. Ham Mulira, and to the entire Mulira family, especially those he inspired into the legal profession, including my classmate the late Michael Mulira and his outstandingly beautiful sister the late Eva Mulira.

The name Mulira is deeply rooted in Uganda through their father, the late Eldad Mulira, an icon in his own right. I am glad to see that his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren continue to carry the flag of their heritage high.

We all wish to see this endure, do we not? I had the privilege of meeting both of Peter’s parents when I visited their home near Mengo with my mother in law, Aunt Betty Kanyamunyu, whom I later learned was related to Mrs. Rebecca Mulira.

Their home was unforgettable. I had never seen such a vast and rich library in a private home anywhere. Truly unforgettable.

As active Rotarians, we also shared a connection through his uncle, the late George Kasedde Mukasa, a pillar of the Rotary Club of Kampala and a triple Paul Harris Fellow.