Kampala drug bust exposes Ugandan with UK, Belgium passports; Brazil cocaine links

Ugandan security agencies uncovered a Kampala-based international drug and document fraud racket linked to a suspect previously jailed in Kenya over cocaine trafficked from Brazil.

Security agencies dismantled an international drug trafficking network operating in Kampala.

Prime suspect Mugisha Keith King previously served 12 years in Kenya over cocaine shipped from Brazil.

Authorities accused him of using multiple passports, fake IDs and military impersonation.

Investigators recovered guns, ammunition, military gear and forged government documents during searches.

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Ugandan security agencies have dismantled an international drug trafficking network operating in Kampala and linked to a Ugandan-born suspect previously convicted over cocaine trafficking from Brazil.

In a statement issued on May 06, 2026, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said the intelligence-led operation uncovered a racket involved in drug trafficking, document fraud and impersonation.

Authorities identified the prime suspect as Mugisha Keith King, a resident of Nsasa Cell in Kira Municipality and a native of Gasiza Parish, Nyakabande sub-county in Kisoro district.

According to the ministry, Mugisha coordinated the network with several foreign nationals, including Nigerians.

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Investigators said Mugisha was arrested in 2010 at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi with cocaine shipped from Brazil. He later served a 12-year prison sentence in Kenya.

Security agencies also accused him of holding multiple passports and identity documents from several countries, including the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Seychelles and Eswatini, alongside Kenyan and Nigerian national IDs.

The ministry further alleged that Mugisha possessed a fake work identification card claiming he worked in the Office of the President.

Authorities said the suspect used luxury vehicles fitted with illegal sirens and wore military-style uniforms to evade security checks while masquerading as a state official or military officer.

“He was also masquerading as an Ambassador (Diplomat), complete with a sign post at his home reading ‘Ambassador’s Residence’,” the statement reads.

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The ministry said Mugisha’s spouse, identified as Ikemefuna Winner Chekwubechukwu, allegedly acquired a Ugandan national ID fraudulently with his help. Authorities said she fled to Brazil and remains on the run.

Security agencies arrested two Nigerian nationals identified as Ikemefuna Testimony Udo and Ikemefuna Annointing in connection with the racket.

During searches at the suspect’s residence and business premises, investigators recovered guns, a pistol, live ammunition, multiple passports, military attire, walkie-talkies, a satellite phone and forged documents bearing the President’s Office letterhead.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said security agencies continue to review the immigration status of foreign associates linked to the network while working with international partners to arrest other suspects still at large.