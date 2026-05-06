Buganda Kingdom praises Andrew Kabuura for exporting Luganda language on Super Sport

Kabuura, a Munyankore by tribe, has earned praise from Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga and Buganda Kingdom after his viral Luganda sign-off during a UEFA Champions League broadcast on Super Sport

Buganda Kingdom has praised Andrew Kabuura for promoting Luganda on SuperSport.

Kabuura’s Luganda sign-off during Champions League coverage went viral online.

Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga personally commended the sports broadcaster.

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The Buganda Kingdom has praised sports broadcaster Andrew Kabuura for promoting the Luganda language on an international platform.

Kabuura has lately captivated Ugandans with his Luganda sign-offs during a UEFA Champions League broadcast on Super Sport in South Africa

The journalist and sports commentator, while hosting Champions League coverage on the giant African broadcaster, ended the programme with a Luganda farewell that caught the attention of viewers across Uganda.

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“Banange musule bulungi. Omupiira mugulabye, kansuubire mugwagadde nnyo,” Kabuura said at the end of the show, loosely translated as wishing viewers a good night and hoping they enjoyed the football.

Many Ugandans celebrated this as a proud cultural moment and an example of indigenous languages finding space on global television platforms.

Buganda Kingdom reacts

Buganda Kingdom’s official X account publicly commended Kabuura for what it described as uplifting Luganda and representing Uganda internationally.

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“Mwenna mujja kukkiriza nti ddala Andrew Kabuura’s Luganda is really Lugandaring,” the Kingdom posted.

The Kingdom added: “Tukwebaza nnyo Kabuura olw’okutumbula olulimi Oluganda n’okusitula bendera ya Uganda eri ensi.”

Andrew Kabuura on Super Sport

Buganda Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga also joined the conversation, personally applauding Kabuura for proudly incorporating Luganda into international sports broadcasting.

Mayiga praised the broadcaster for making Ugandans feel represented during global football coverage and specifically referenced his use of Luganda expressions on air.

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"Nneebaza nnyo muganda waffe, Andrew Kabuura, okutuweesa ekitiibwa, nga Bannayuganda, okuba nti y'omu ku baweereza omupiira gwa Champions League…atusuulayo ebigambo by'Oluganda ne tuwoomerwa nnyo. Kudos. (I thank our brother Andrew Kabuura for giving us honor as Ugandans by being one of the Champions League presenters. He often drops some Luganda words which we all enjoy)” wrote the premier

In response, Kabuura thanked the Kingdom and pledged to continue promoting Uganda and indigenous languages through his work.

“Nsiimye nnyo Kattikiro olw’obubaka buno,” Kabuura wrote in Luganda.

He added that he would continue using every opportunity available to promote Uganda and local languages internationally.

The Katikkiro later responded again, complimenting Kabuura’s written Luganda and encouraging him further.

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