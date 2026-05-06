MP Shamim Malende back in Uganda ahead of swearing in

Opposition MP Shamim Malende has returned to Uganda ahead of swearing-in ceremonies, reigniting debate over her health struggles and long absence from Parliament.

Kampala Woman MP Shamim Malende has returned to Uganda ahead of parliamentary swearing-in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her return sparked mixed reactions on social media, with supporters and critics weighing in.

Malende has spent months abroad reportedly receiving medical treatment in Germany and Kenya.

Kampala Woman Member of Parliament Shamim Malende has returned to Uganda ahead of next week’s parliamentary swearing-in ceremony.

Her return on Wednesday morning ended months of absence and silence that had sparked debate over her health and performance as a legislator.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Videos and photos circulating on social media on Tuesday showed the National Unity Platform (NUP) legislator arriving back in the country, drawing both excitement from supporters and criticism from sections of the public.

At the airport, she was seen strolling through the Arrivals area and smiling to cameras, although she made no comments.

Some social media users celebrated the return of the outspoken opposition politician, popularly referred to by supporters as “Mama Kampala.”

Others, however, accused her of only returning for official parliamentary duties after spending extended periods abroad reportedly receiving treatment.

One widely shared comment read: “She became terribly sick but got energy to come & campaign & after winning she left immediately. Now she has gotten energy to come & swear in.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another user wrote: “‘Sick’ Shamim Malende sprints back from the USA the moment MP swearing-in is near.”

Health struggles and treatment abroad

Malende’s health has remained a subject of public discussion over the past year.

Reports indicate that she has undergone medical treatment in Germany and earlier in Kenya, where she was admitted at Aga Khan Hospital.

In July 2025, her return from Kenya attracted national attention after she was reportedly detained briefly at Entebbe International Airport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Supporters have repeatedly defended her absence, citing the seriousness of her health condition and urging the public to show empathy.

MP Shamim Malende is back in Uganda

Criticism over absence from Parliament

Following her re-election as Kampala Woman MP, Malende has faced criticism from some constituents and commentators who argued that her prolonged absence affected representation in Parliament.

Her absence during major national debates, including discussions surrounding the controversial Sovereignty Bill, became a frequent talking point among critics.

Questions were also raised over MPs continuing to receive salaries and benefits while absent from parliamentary proceedings for long periods.

Swearing-in preparations underway

Parliament is expected to swear in newly elected legislators next week as Uganda begins a new parliamentary term alongside preparations for President Yoweri Museveni’s inauguration.

Parliamentary sources say all elected MPs are expected to take oath before formally assuming office.