Energy ministry draws backlash over post on Kenzo, Nyamutoro baby girl birth

The energy ministry has drawn public criticism for using its official X account to celebrate a minister’s childbirth.

Ministry congratulates Nyamutoro on baby girl using official X account

Netizens criticise use of government platform for personal message

Critics cite power outages and service concerns

Debate grows over proper use of official communication channels

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The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development has faced criticism after using its X account to congratulate Phiona Nyamutoro and Eddy Kenzo on the birth of their baby girl.

Netizens rejected the move. They questioned the use of an official platform for a personal matter involving Nyamutoro, the Minister of State for Minerals, and Kenzo, a senior presidential adviser on creatives.

Taking to X, the ministry posted: “Congratulations HON. Phiona Nyamutoro Minister of State for Energy and Mineral Development (Minerals). The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development extends its warmest congratulations to Hon. Phiona Nyamutoro, Minister of State for Mineral Development, upon the joyful arrival of her baby girl.”

It added: “We thank God for the safe delivery and celebrate this special blessing with you and your family. May your daughter grow in good health, wisdom, and grace. Wishing the mother, father, and baby continued good health and happiness.”

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Several users criticised the post. One wrote: “Is it a national issue? People have no power in Wakiso, you are managing load with no transformers. Ono nonsense.”

Another said: “Instead of focusing on grid stability and solving rampant shutdowns.”

Another commented: “Are you guys supposed to use the ministry’s account to felicitate her honestly? When will this country become serious?”

Another added: “Maybe it’s me who don’t understand it very well I thought that this page it’s for ministry to inform the public about the ongoing work done through the ministry not this this is not staff WhatsApp group.”