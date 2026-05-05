Advertisement

NRM Parliamentary caucus backs sovereignty bill

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 14:13 - 05 May 2026
Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua yesterady directed all party legislators to attend a mandatory meeting which was scheduled for 9:30am on May 5, 2026 at the Office of the President.
NRM MPs have backed the Sovereignty Bill as debate grows over its impact ahead of parliamentary consideration.
Advertisement

  • NRM caucus has resolved to support the Protection of Sovereignty Bill, 2026.

  • MPs say the Bill will safeguard Uganda’s sovereignty and stability.

  • The law proposes strict regulation of foreign funding and influence.

  • The Bill has sparked strong debate among stakeholders across the country.

Advertisement

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Parliamentary Caucus has resolved to support the government’s position on the Protection of Sovereignty Bill, 2026, as Parliament prepares to debate the proposed law.

The resolution was reached during a caucus meeting held on May 5, 2026 at the Office of the President. Members said the Bill is aimed at safeguarding Uganda’s sovereignty, national security and socio-economic stability.

In a signed statement by Government Chief Whip Obua Denis Hamson, MPs agreed to back the government’s harmonised position when the Bill is tabled in Parliament.

Government Chief Whip Obua Denis Hamson
Government Chief Whip Obua Denis Hamson
Advertisement

The caucus said it was guided by a presentation from the Minister of Internal Affairs and advice from the Attorney General. It added that the decision was taken in the spirit of consensus and collective responsibility.

The Protection of Sovereignty Bill, 2026 seeks to regulate foreign influence in Uganda’s political, economic and social affairs. It proposes strict controls on individuals and organisations receiving foreign funding, with heavy penalties for violations.

The Bill has already received backing from the NRM caucus in earlier meetings and is a key item on the government’s legislative agenda.

However, the proposed law has sparked widespread debate across the country. Civil society groups, political actors and religious leaders have raised concerns over its potential impact on freedoms, investment and development.

Some critics say the Bill could restrict civic space and limit foreign support to organisations. Others argue it is necessary to protect Uganda from external interference and strengthen national independence.

Advertisement
MPs will vote to pass the bill at Parliament today
MPs will vote to pass the bill at Parliament today

Parliament is expected to consider the Bill as the country approaches President Museveni’s swearing-in for a new term on May 12, 2026.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Love and drama unfold on Hello Mr. Right season three
Lifestyle
05.05.2026
Love and drama unfold on Hello Mr. Right season three
NRM Parliamentary caucus backs sovereignty bill
News
05.05.2026
NRM Parliamentary caucus backs sovereignty bill
State House photojournalist Abu Mwesigwa chronicles President’s ‘rarest moments’ in new book
News
05.05.2026
State House photojournalist Abu Mwesigwa chronicles President’s ‘rarest moments’ in new book
Museveni swearing-in day declared public holiday
News
05.05.2026
Museveni swearing-in day declared public holiday
Jamaican dancehall star Spice tapped to bolster Uganda tourism
Entertainment
05.05.2026
Jamaican dancehall star Spice tapped to bolster Uganda tourism
'I once loved Museveni like your father did' - Bobi Wine, Besigye son talk African democracy in US
News
05.05.2026
'I once loved Museveni like your father did' - Bobi Wine, Besigye son talk African democracy in US