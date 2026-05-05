NRM Parliamentary caucus backs sovereignty bill

Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua yesterady directed all party legislators to attend a mandatory meeting which was scheduled for 9:30am on May 5, 2026 at the Office of the President.

Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua yesterady directed all party legislators to attend a mandatory meeting which was scheduled for 9:30am on May 5, 2026 at the Office of the President.

NRM MPs have backed the Sovereignty Bill as debate grows over its impact ahead of parliamentary consideration.

NRM caucus has resolved to support the Protection of Sovereignty Bill, 2026.

MPs say the Bill will safeguard Uganda’s sovereignty and stability.

The law proposes strict regulation of foreign funding and influence.

The Bill has sparked strong debate among stakeholders across the country.

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The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Parliamentary Caucus has resolved to support the government’s position on the Protection of Sovereignty Bill, 2026, as Parliament prepares to debate the proposed law.

The resolution was reached during a caucus meeting held on May 5, 2026 at the Office of the President. Members said the Bill is aimed at safeguarding Uganda’s sovereignty, national security and socio-economic stability.

In a signed statement by Government Chief Whip Obua Denis Hamson, MPs agreed to back the government’s harmonised position when the Bill is tabled in Parliament.

Government Chief Whip Obua Denis Hamson

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The caucus said it was guided by a presentation from the Minister of Internal Affairs and advice from the Attorney General. It added that the decision was taken in the spirit of consensus and collective responsibility.

The Protection of Sovereignty Bill, 2026 seeks to regulate foreign influence in Uganda’s political, economic and social affairs. It proposes strict controls on individuals and organisations receiving foreign funding, with heavy penalties for violations.

The Bill has already received backing from the NRM caucus in earlier meetings and is a key item on the government’s legislative agenda.

However, the proposed law has sparked widespread debate across the country. Civil society groups, political actors and religious leaders have raised concerns over its potential impact on freedoms, investment and development.

Some critics say the Bill could restrict civic space and limit foreign support to organisations. Others argue it is necessary to protect Uganda from external interference and strengthen national independence.

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MPs will vote to pass the bill at Parliament today