The show has also introduced new features to keep viewers engaged

The show has also introduced new features to keep viewers engaged

Love and drama unfold on Hello Mr. Right season three

Hello Mr. Right continues to deliver real-time love stories, drama and surprises as the season progresses.

Hello Mr. Right continues to attract viewers with romance and drama.

Some contestants, including Shamim, have already found partners.

Others face rejection, adding humour and tension to the show.

New features like the observation room deepen audience engagement.

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On Hello Mr. Right, the search for love has taken a sharper and more exciting turn in recent weeks. Finding love is no longer a distant hope. It is happening in real time.

The journey began when the show premiered on March 15, 2026. It has since aired every Sunday at 8 pm on Makula Kika, a StarTimes production powered by V&A Sherry.

The third season has offered viewers fresh twists, drama, romance and unpredictable connections. The show continues to attract audiences who are embracing locally produced reality television.

The sense of realness has already produced results. At least one of the 12 ladies on the podium has found her Mr. Right each week. Among them is Shamim, who left the show with a young Chinese man named Jimmy, also known as “Handsome Jimmy”. His vibrant personality made him a fan favourite.

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Other contestants showed interest in Jimmy, but Shamim received the final rose. When asked about her win, she told hosts Henry and Zahara ToTo, “Well, we are all here to find our Mr. Right, yes? So that does not matter, the guy is mine.” The audience responded with laughter and applause.

The third season has offered viewers fresh twists, drama, romance and unpredictable connections

While some find love, others face rejection. Musician and MC King Shortie and comedian and content creator Kasule David, also known as Davo Omugeye, were rejected by all the ladies. When asked how he felt, he said, “Gold is not in every house but salt is everywhere. It’s their loss to miss out on a handsome man like me.” He added, “… You are myopic….”

The show has also introduced new features to keep viewers engaged. The observation room has become a key part of the experience. It allows contestants, friends and family to watch interactions in real time and give honest reactions.

Observers comment on choices, body language and compatibility. Their reactions to first impressions and awkward moments add more drama and context to the show.

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Rochart Kaweesa, Brand Manager at V&A, said the partnership reflects shared values.

“We chose to partner with Startimes for Hello Mr. Right Season 3 because of its emphasis on authentic emotion and shared experience,” he said. “Hello Mr. Right brings to life the very moments V&A stands for- accepting and empowering one another, and sharing moments where connection forms. As a brand rooted in love and romance, we see ourselves in these stories, because they reflect the kind of meaningful moments V&A is meant to be part of.”

While some find love, others face rejection

Despite early success stories, the journey is not over. The remaining contestants still have a chance to find love. With the show set to end in June, more connections and surprises are expected.