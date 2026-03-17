Dating reality show Hello Mr. Right launches third season

Uganda’s dating reality show Hello Mr. Right returned to television screens on March 16, 2026, with the premiere of its third season

Uganda’s dating reality show Hello Mr. Right returned to television screens on March 16, 2026, with the premiere of its third season. The new season introduces a fresh cast, new twists and the promise of drama, romance and unexpected connections.

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The show is powered by V&A Sherry and produced by StarTimes. It airs on Makula Kika TV every Sunday at 8pm. The latest season comes at a time when more viewers are embracing locally produced reality television that blends entertainment, lifestyle and relatable personalities.

Sunday’s premiere introduced a new group of contestants who stepped onto the stage in search of love. Each participant arrived with confidence and curiosity. They prepared to navigate a format where every conversation can change the course of the game.

In the show’s format, 12 women stand on the podium and select a ‘Mr. Right’. The man appears with a relative or friend who sits in an observation room. The person helps guide him as he chooses a Miss Right from the group of contestants.

“Hello Mr. Right has continued to grow its audience over time. This new season will keep viewers hooked because of the unpredictable moments,” said Klaire Komakech, Director of Business Development at StarTimes.

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“We have also introduced innovations that will elevate the viewing experience, and we are grateful to our partners V&A Sherry, Vaseline and China Town for making this possible,” Komakech added.

The opening episode delivered the familiar mix of light conversation, playful tension and bold personalities that have helped the show build a loyal following.

Contestants exchanged first glances, flirtatious remarks and occasional awkward moments. These early interactions hinted at the emotional journey that often defines the search for love on the programme.

Partner brands also see the show as an opportunity to connect with viewers in an engaging environment.

“Hello Mr. Right captures youthful and vibrant energy that resonates strongly with audiences who enjoy watching people connect,” said Rochart Kaweesa, Brand Manager for V&A.

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“Being part of the show allows us to engage with consumers in a natural setting, celebrating moments of fun, friendship and connection that mirror the spirit of the program,” he added.

According to the hosts, the new season promises more excitement.

“What viewers see on stage is real emotion,” said Henry Arinaitwe, also known as Mr. Henrie, one of the show’s hosts.

“People walk in confident, but the moment they start interacting, everything changes. That’s where the fun, the nerves and the unexpected connections happen,” he concluded.

If the premiere episode is any indication, season three is already setting the stage for memorable moments. Viewers can expect rivalries, unexpected connections and dramatic rejections as contestants search for love.

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