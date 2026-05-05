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State House photojournalist Abu Mwesigwa chronicles President’s ‘rarest moments’ in new book

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 14:08 - 05 May 2026
The book, titled Moments with Mzee, will be launched on Friday, May 8, 2026
Mwesigwa, who has served as senior photographer for the Presidential Press Unit said President Museveni had endorsed the project himself.
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  • Abu Mwesigwa announces book capturing rare moments of President Museveni

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  • Launch set for May 8, 2026, at Serena Hotel Kampala

  • Senior officials and media figures praise the project

State House photographer Abu Mwesigwa is this week launching a new book capturing rare moments of President Yoweri Museveni.

Mwesigwa, who has served as senior photographer for the Presidential Press Unit, described the book as a collection of unique images taken over years of close coverage.

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He said President Museveni had endorsed the project himself.

“The President himself, Gen. (Yoweri) Museveni Sabalwanyi has endorsed a book capturing the rare moments I have taken of him through my camera lens!” he wrote.

The book, titled Moments with Mzee, will be launched on Friday, May 8, 2026, at Serena Hotel Kampala. 

It features photographs and untold stories from Mwesigwa’s time documenting the President.

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The book, titled Moments with Mzee, will be launched on Friday, May 8, 2026

Reactions from senior officials and media personalities followed the announcement. 

State Minister for Northern Uganda Kenneth Omona Olusegun praised the project, saying it captures “great historic pictorial experiences.”

He described President Museveni as a “unique Pan Africanist” and wished the author success.

Former Presidential Press Secretary and Vision Group Managing Director Don Wanyama also congratulated Mwesigwa. He confirmed he would attend the launch and expressed eagerness to get a copy. Uganda Media Centre Executive Director Allan Kasujja said the work is “a vital part of our history” and should be preserved.

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Abu Mwesigwa

Mwesigwa serves as a senior photographer at State House Uganda and has built a career documenting presidential activities and major national events. 

He was born in Kajjansi, Wakiso District, and trained in photography at Makerere University’s Margaret Trowell School of Industrial and Fine Arts. 

Abu Mwesigwa with President Yoweri Museveni

He is widely recognised as the official photographer to the President and has covered key engagements both in Uganda and abroad. 

His work includes documenting high-level summits and national events, helping shape the visual record of Uganda’s recent political history.

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