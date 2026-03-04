President Museveni often drives himself in his official car

Just in: Museveni survives car accident while self-driving at Kisozi rach

The 81 year old says while on the wheel, he got distracted because he was chatting with his wife and daughter, who were passengers in the vehicle.

President Yoweri Museveni has revealed that he recently survived a car accident, while he was driving himself and family in his official motorcade, a Toyota Land Cruiser at his country ranch in Kisozi .

The president made the revelation on Wednesday during the Tarehe Sita thanksgiving event in Kampala.

He said the incident happened “a few days ago”.

The 82 year old says while on the wheel, he got distracted because he was chatting with his wife and daughter, who were passengers in the vehicle.

President Museveni likened Ugandans to passengers in a car who risk their lives by constantly distracting the driver.

While showing them different tree species, he says, he momentarily lost control of the vehicle and nearly veered off the road.

“I was driving with Mama (First Lady Janet) and daughter and I became a botanist, showing my daughter the different tree species while driving,” he narrated.

“I got diverted and almost got off the road. We could have had an accident. But God brought me back.”

The president almost always takes a turn to drive himself in his massive presidential mortarface wherever he visits his ranches and his country home.

The president insists, despite his advanced age, that he is a qualified driver.

“I am a qualified driver; you know that I even drove a 7 tonne lorry in 1972 when we were attacking Mbarara,” said the president.

Observers have for years raised concerns about the president driving himself around.