Man who funded Jinja hospital ward spends Shs740m to charter a Gulfstream jet from Dubai

British philanthropist Samuel Leeds spent £150,000 (about Shs743 million) to charter a private Gulfstream jet from Dubai to the UK so he could attend a business event in London despite tensions in the Middle East.

British national Samuel Leeds has spent £150,000 (about Shs743 million) to charter a private jet from Dubai to the United Kingdom amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leeds, who is married to a Zimbabwean, became known in Uganda in 2024 when he donated a hospital ward worth about Shs1 billion in Jinja. The facility was later inaugurated by Health minister Dr Ruth Aceng Aceng.

His decision to fly out of Dubai comes at a time when tensions in the Middle East have disrupted travel in parts of the region, with some airports closing temporarily.

In a series of posts on X, Leeds said he hired a private Gulfstream jet because it was one of the few fast ways to leave.

“I’m flying back from Dubai to England. We chartered a Gulfstream, as it’s one of the few fast ways out since most airports have shut down,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said he even offered empty seats on the jet to friends in Dubai but they declined the offer.

“I did say to my friends in Dubai, ‘I’m flying back to the UK to speak at my Academy event – want to hop on the jet for free?’ But guess what? They all said NO!” he posted.

Leeds added that many people in Dubai were not worried despite the attacks reported in the region.

“Dubai is actually very safe and well-run during these attacks. The government’s military response has been astonishing, and people are continuing as normal,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also defended his decision to leave despite describing the city as safe.

“Firstly. We are currently on our Gulfstream jet, heading back to Heathrow. So we can get back easily. If you have the money, leaving the UAE isn’t really an issue,” he said.

Leeds explained that he travelled because he had a major business commitment in London involving members of his training academy.

“I spent £150,000 to put on a networking dinner in England… I have never ever cancelled a business meeting or made excuses, so see you soon for academy dinner as planned,” he wrote.

According to Leeds, more than 1,000 people are expected to attend the event in London.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His earlier philanthropic work in Uganda drew attention after he revealed that he built the Jinja health facility following a near-fatal accident at the River Nile.

In a previous testimonial, he said he survived after falling down a waterfall and landing on rocks.