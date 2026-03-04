Advertisement

Vinka stunned by surprise ride from husband 

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 10:10 - 04 March 2026
Vinka in her new ride
The heartwarming moment, shared in a video on her social media platforms, captured the singer smiling from ear to ear, visibly lost for words as she took in the grand gesture.
Advertisement

Ugandan musician Vinka was left overwhelmed with joy after receiving a lavish surprise from her husband, Nelly Witta.

Advertisement

The Swangz Avenue songstress was given a brand-new Mercedes-Benz SUV, leaving her speechless.

The heartwarming moment, shared in a video on her social media platforms, captured the singer smiling from ear to ear, visibly lost for words as she took in the grand gesture.

The ride is a Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class SUV. It is the latest generation of the class (known as the V167), which was first introduced for the 2020 model year.

A large red ribbon draped was across the bonnet, indicating a celebratory handover. 

Advertisement
Vinka's new ride

In the video, Vinka appears stunned as she approaches the car. After a warm, heartfelt embrace with her husband, she steps into the driver’s seat, still smiling broadly. Her reaction suggests she was completely unaware of the surprise.

Inside, the SUV boasts a refined and modern interior. The dashboard features a wide digital display panel stretching across the instrument cluster and infotainment system 

Ambient lighting traces the cabin, adding a soft glow that enhances the luxury feel. The leather seats, multifunction steering wheel with metallic accents, and sleek centre console further underline the vehicle’s high-end finish.

She is seen adjusting herself in the driver’s seat, admiring the intuitive controls and polished detailing, clearly impressed by the craftsmanship.

Advertisement
Vinka embraces her husband

Witta recently concluded an unsuccessful campaign for the Isingiro West Member of Parliament seat. 

Through the campaign trail, Vinka stood firmly by his side, attending rallies and actively canvassing votes in a show of unity and support.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Man who funded Jinja hospital ward spends Shs740m to charter a Gulfstream jet from Dubai
Business
04.03.2026
Man who funded Jinja hospital ward spends Shs740m to charter a Gulfstream jet from Dubai
Vinka stunned by surprise ride from husband 
Entertainment
04.03.2026
Vinka stunned by surprise ride from husband 
VIDEO: Museveni explains why Uganda rejected foreign military bases
News
04.03.2026
VIDEO: Museveni explains why Uganda rejected foreign military bases
Ugandan envoy to Rwanda Amb. Mary Kinyera dies at Mulago
News
04.03.2026
Ugandan envoy to Rwanda Amb. Mary Kinyera dies at Mulago
Guinness Matchday on Tour ignites Mukono with thrilling Premier League Super Sunday
Sports
03.03.2026
Guinness Matchday on Tour ignites Mukono with thrilling Premier League Super Sunday
Police take biggest share of Shs72 billion government internet budget
News
03.03.2026
Police take biggest share of Shs72 billion government internet budget