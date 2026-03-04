Vinka stunned by surprise ride from husband 

Vinka in her new ride

The heartwarming moment, shared in a video on her social media platforms, captured the singer smiling from ear to ear, visibly lost for words as she took in the grand gesture.

Ugandan musician Vinka was left overwhelmed with joy after receiving a lavish surprise from her husband, Nelly Witta.

The Swangz Avenue songstress was given a brand-new Mercedes-Benz SUV, leaving her speechless.

The ride is a Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class SUV. It is the latest generation of the class (known as the V167), which was first introduced for the 2020 model year.

A large red ribbon draped was across the bonnet, indicating a celebratory handover.

Vinka's new ride

In the video, Vinka appears stunned as she approaches the car. After a warm, heartfelt embrace with her husband, she steps into the driver’s seat, still smiling broadly. Her reaction suggests she was completely unaware of the surprise.

Inside, the SUV boasts a refined and modern interior. The dashboard features a wide digital display panel stretching across the instrument cluster and infotainment system

Ambient lighting traces the cabin, adding a soft glow that enhances the luxury feel. The leather seats, multifunction steering wheel with metallic accents, and sleek centre console further underline the vehicle’s high-end finish.

She is seen adjusting herself in the driver’s seat, admiring the intuitive controls and polished detailing, clearly impressed by the craftsmanship.

Vinka embraces her husband

Witta recently concluded an unsuccessful campaign for the Isingiro West Member of Parliament seat.