Guinness Matchday on Tour ignites Mukono with thrilling Premier League Super Sunday

After the matches, the entertainment peaked when Swang Avenue star Vinka took to the stage

After the matches, the entertainment peaked when Swang Avenue star Vinka took to the stage

The Premier League Super Sunday spectacle blended top-flight English football with entertainment and premium refreshment, delivering an unforgettable matchday experience

Mukono came alive over the weekend as hundreds of football fans packed Lekasa Gardens for the Guinness Matchday on Tour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Premier League Super Sunday spectacle blended top-flight English football with entertainment and premium refreshment, delivering an unforgettable matchday experience.

It was the first time the Guinness Matchday truck rolled into town, transforming the venue into a vibrant football arena complete with a giant screen and branded set-ups.

On the screen, the afternoon’s curtain-raiser featured Manchester United edging Crystal Palace 2-1 in a dramatic encounter that reignited belief among the Red Devils faithful in attendance.

Palace had stunned Old Trafford when Maxence Lacroix fired the visitors into the lead, but Bruno Fernandes restored parity from the penalty spot before Benjamin Sesko struck the decisive winner. The comeback victory ensured that Manchester United secured maximum points, with Michael Carrick equalling a Premier League record in the process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Mukono, passionate Manchester United supporters erupted in celebration at the final whistle. Their signature bell rang repeatedly through the gardens, a symbolic soundtrack to their side’s comeback triumph and a nod to the renewed optimism surrounding the club’s improved form.

In a chilly evening, attention then shifted to the headline fixture of the day, a fiercely contested London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea.

Arsenal secured a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Jurrien Timber and William Saliba, while Chelsea’s Pedro Neto received the Blues’ seventh red card of the Premier League season. The result allowed the Gunners to reopen their five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table, albeit having played a game more.

Back in Mukono, Arsenal supporters had to endure relentless banter before and during the game, with rival fans temporarily uniting in support of Chelsea in hopes of seeing the league leaders stumble.

In between match sessions, DJ Handsome kept the energy levels soaring with an electrifying mix of various hits that ensured there was never a dull moment. The transitions from football action to music were seamless, maintaining the pulse of the crowd throughout the evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the matches, the entertainment peaked when SwangAvenue star Vinka took to the stage. Clad in a sleek black outfit, commanding attention from the moment she stepped into the spotlight.

She thrilled fans with a string of hit performances including Love Panic, Sure, By The Way, Chips Na Ketchup, among others, bringing concert vibes to the experience.

Speaking at the event, Denise Nazzinda, Guinness Brand Manager, emphasized the importance of bringing Premier League football experiences closer to fans across the country.

“Guinness Matchday on Tour is about celebrating football passion wherever it lives. We know how deeply Ugandans love the Premier League, and our goal is to create experiences that bring fans together to enjoy the game in an unforgettable way. Mukono showed up in incredible numbers, and this is just the beginning,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement