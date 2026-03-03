Government calms fears over fuel supply amid Middle East tensions

The Government has assured Ugandans that fuel supply remains stable and March 2026 deliveries are on schedule despite Middle East tensions, with pump prices expected to remain relatively unchanged.

The Government has moved to calm fears over possible fuel shortages following renewed instability in the Middle East.

In a press statement issued on March 2, 2026, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development and the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) reassured the public that Uganda’s fuel supply remains secure.

The statement follows global concerns about possible disruptions to petroleum shipments, especially those passing through the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman.

“Uganda will continue to have a reliable supply of petroleum products,” the statement reads.

UNOC said it is working closely with its supply partner, Vitol, to monitor developments and prevent any disruption.

“UNOC and its supply partner, Vitol, are keenly following the events as they unfold and wish to reassure the public that all appropriate measures are being taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of petroleum products into the country,” the statement says.

The ministry noted that Uganda does not depend on a single supply route. It said alternative sources and shipping routes are available if needed.

“Notedly, scheduled fuel cargo deliveries for March 2026 remain on course with contingency plans to avert any immediate impact,” the statement adds.

The Government urged the public and market players to remain calm. It said it is working with partners to ensure steady supply.

“With stable supply, it is expected that the pump prices should remain relatively the same,” the statement says.

