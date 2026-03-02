King’s College Budo unveils modern digital learning complex

Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga launched the new facility at King’s College Budo



King’s College Budo hit a new milestone, opening a new high-tech academic complex comprising 38 classrooms dedicated to digital learning.

The project was formally inaugurated by the school’s head teacher, John Fred Kazibwe, in a ceremony that drew prominent religious and cultural leaders.

The event was officiated by the Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, who served as chief guest.

Spiritual blessings were offered by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Samuel Kazimba Mugalu, acting as the principal celebrant during the dedication.

Addressing attendees, Kazibwe said that the newly completed structure expands the school’s instructional space, raising the total number of classrooms from the previous 28 to a much greater capacity.

He explained that the development forms part of a broader, forward-looking plan aimed at embedding technology more deeply into classroom instruction.

According to the head teacher, the advanced facility is tailored to promote interactive and technology-driven education.

It is expected to facilitate blended learning models, encourage academic research, and nurture creativity and innovation among students. By integrating modern digital tools, the school intends to equip learners with skills suited to an increasingly technology-oriented world.

School administrators believe the additional space will reduce overcrowding, foster closer engagement between teachers and students, and enhance the overall delivery of the curriculum.

The expansion is also anticipated to elevate academic outcomes and reinforce the institution’s reputation for excellence.

Established in 1906, King’s College Budo continues to uphold its legacy as one of Uganda’s most prestigious secondary schools, recognized for producing distinguished leaders and maintaining strong academic standards.

