Hisense launches tech museum in Uganda

Hisense has officially launched the Hisense Technology Museum in Kampala

Hisense, a global manufacturer of consumer electronics and home appliances, has officially launched the Hisense Technology Museum in Kampala, the first facility of its kind in East Africa.

Developed in partnership with Ximing Group, the museum forms part of Hisense’s 2026 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy.

Designed primarily for school children and the wider public, the museum features interactive exhibits exploring the physics of light, climate-smart engineering and artificial intelligence-powered systems.

The launch event was attended by headteachers from various schools across Uganda, marking the beginning of a nationwide programme aimed at providing students with hands-on exposure to global technologies.

The initiative seeks to complement classroom learning with practical engagement in science and innovation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ms Liu Mingshu, Managing Director of Ximing Group, said the company’s role in Uganda had evolved over its sixteen years of operation in the country.

She noted that the museum builds on a recent donation of 50 Smart TVs to schools, representing a transition from providing digital tools to creating a dedicated environment where young people can explore technology more deeply.

She added that community development remains central to the company’s corporate strategy.

Mr Jason Ou, President of Hisense Global MEA and India, described Uganda as a key pillar in the company’s global social strategy.

He said Hisense is increasingly focusing on integrated, service-based intelligent solutions rather than standalone products, and characterised the museum as a “social classroom” intended to nurture the next generation of technology leaders.