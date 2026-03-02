Uganda launches own Cloud ecosystem in quest for digital independence

As a sovereign cloud initiative built by Ugandans for Uganda and the wider African market, ABQ Cloud is designed to provide affordable, secure and locally hosted services to start-ups, enterprises, government institutions and innovators.

Uganda marked a major milestone in its digital transformation journey with the official launch of ABQ Cloud, the country’s indigenous sovereign cloud ecosystem.

The platform was unveiled at the Deep Tech Hub and Raxio Data Centre in Kampala during a ceremony officiated by the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Monica Musenero Masanza.

The event brought together leaders from the Science, Technology and Innovation Office of the President (STI-OP), ABQ Cloud, Roke Cloud, AfriQloud, EDiC and members of Uganda’s wider innovation community. The launch is hoped to strengthen Uganda’s digital independence by establishing cloud infrastructure that is owned, hosted and managed locally.

Building a sovereign digital ecosystem

By offering pricing in local currency, reducing latency and ensuring enhanced data sovereignty, the platform seeks to remove longstanding barriers such as foreign exchange volatility and high infrastructure costs.

Organisers said the vision behind ABQ Cloud was inspired by Uganda’s identity and ambitions, with a focus on creating infrastructure that reflects national priorities. By keeping data within the country and delivering services through trusted Ugandan partners, the system aims to lay the foundation for a resilient and self-sustaining digital economy.

James Byaruhanga,(1st R), Managing Director Roke Cloud, poses for a photo with Hon. Monica Musenero,(5th R), Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation and other partners

Driving innovation through partnerships

A guided tour of the Raxio Data Centre showcased the country’s world-class facilities capable of supporting next-generation digital services.

The launch also featured cultural performances and exhibitions from local innovators, symbolising the link between heritage and technological advancement.

A panel discussion themed “Driving Innovation using AI Sovereign Cloud” brought together industry leaders, including James Byaruhanga of Roke Cloud, Eric Mugerwa, Chief Technology Officer of ABQ Cloud, David Gonahasa from STI-OP and Caroline Kamaitha, General Manager of Raxio Data Centre.

The discussion highlighted the importance of sovereign cloud infrastructure in enabling artificial intelligence, protecting national data and empowering Uganda’s innovation ecosystem.

Investing in the next generation

Speaking at the launch, Mr Mugerwa described ABQ Cloud as a transformative national asset that would enable businesses and government to innovate with confidence while maintaining control over data.

Ms Kamaitha emphasised the role of secure, globally certified infrastructure in supporting sovereign services, while Mr Byaruhanga underscored the importance of expanding access to cloud technology through local partnerships.

In her remarks, Ms Musenero said ABQ Cloud represents a strategic pillar for Uganda’s digital future, positioning the country as a leader in Africa’s technological transformation.

A defining moment of the event was the recognition of winners from a national hackathon organised by STI’s Industry 4.0+ Bureau.

The top five innovators received Shs2.5 million in seed capital, one year of free cloud credits, incubation and mentorship at the Deep Tech Centre of Excellence, and one year of free internet access.